Alex Ovechkin on the brink of another unbelievable milestone after breaking Wayne Gretzky's all-time record

Alex Ovechkin is one goal away from reaching 900 career NHL goals. He scored his 899th goal in a 5-1 win over the Columbus Blue Jackets. Ovi already holds the league's all-time goal record after breaking Wayne Gretzky's 894 goal record days after tying him in early April 2025.Ovechkin scores his 899th goal in the video below:The 900th goal is a rare feat because only three players have done it. Gordie Howe is the third player to do so, but he is barely above 800 as he hung up his skates with 801 career goals. Even Wayne Gretzky has called it hard to accomplish.&quot;I can tell you first hand, I know how hard it is to get 894 - [so] 895 is pretty special.&quot; Gretkzy said about Ovechkin in April.Ovechkin passed Gretzky’s 894-goal record on April 6. He has averaged close to 43 goals per year over 21 seasons so far. He has missed games due to lockouts and the COVID-19 pandemic, but he still didn't miss.&quot;This is something crazy,&quot; Ovechkin said. “I'm probably going to need a couple more days or maybe a couple weeks to realize what does it mean to be No. 1. But I can say I'm very proud. I'm really proud for myself...&quot;After Alex Ovechkin, Gretzky, and Howe, Jaromir Jagr ranks fourth with 766 goals. Brett Hull follows with 741. Marcel Dionne scored 731, and Phil Esposito had 717. Mike Gartner finished with 708 goals. Mark Messier and Steve Yzerman close the top ten with 694 and 692 goals.Additionally, Ovechkin's feat is also special because he played in a lower-scoring era than some of the players mentioned above. As he nears 900 goals, he is leaving behind a legacy that is going to inspire so many kids of today's generation. They will dream of breaking this record, further perpetuating the love for hockey.Alex Ovechkin's play helped Caps' improve their recordApart the the 899th goal, Alex Ovechkin also contributed an assist to help the Washington Capitals win. Goalie Logan Thompson made 34 saves and earned one assist.Speaking about the win, Capitals' coach Spencer Carbery said,&quot;Logan was fantastic, especially to keep us in it in the first ...40 minutes of the game.&quot;Alex Ovechkin helped the Capitals' improve their record to 6-2-0, and they are now placed second in Metropolitan Division. They will next play the Ottawa Senators on Saturday.