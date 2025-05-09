  • home icon
  • NHL
  • Tom Wilson
  • Alex Ovechkin, Logan Thompson shower high praise on $45,500,000 Capitals forward after Game 2 win over Hurricanes

Alex Ovechkin, Logan Thompson shower high praise on $45,500,000 Capitals forward after Game 2 win over Hurricanes

By ARJUN B
Modified May 09, 2025 04:25 GMT
NHL: Stanley Cup Playoffs-Montreal Canadiens at Washington Capitals - Source: Imagn
Alex Ovechkin, Logan Thompson shower high praise on Tom Wilson- Source: Imagn

The Washington Capitals earned their first-round playoff series against the Carolina Hurricanes with a 3-1 victory in game 2. Capitals star forward Tom Wilson played a major role in the win, scoring a goal and an assist, which earned high praise from teammates Alex Ovechkin and Logan Thompson after the game.

Ad

Wilson, who signed a 7-year, $45,500,000 contract, was lauded by Ovechkin as the team's leader following the victory.

"He (Tom Wilson) set the tone," Ovechkin said. "He's our leader." (per thehockeynews.com)

However, Tom Wilson directed the praise to Alex Ovechkin for setting the tone each night, saying the veteran’s leadership and dedication have been a key influence.

"It starts with Ovi. He goes out there and sets the tone every night” Tom Wilson said.
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

The Capitals got goals from Connor McMichael, John Carlson, and Wilson's empty-netter to secure the 3-1 win. Carlson's goal came on the power play off a Wilson assist.

Logan Thompson had high praise for Wilson, saying:

"Oh my god. Yeah, he was good. Feel like I'm always talking about this guy.Like I said before, he does everything the right way. We build off it. I think the whole stadium built off it. Big part of why we won tonight and got to keep this thing going.”
Ad
youtube-cover
Ad

Thompson was solid in the net, making 27 saves, while Hurricanes goalie Frederik Andersen made 18 saves. Shayne Gostisbehere had the lone goal for Carolina.

Game recap: Capitals 3-1 win against Hurricanes

Connor McMichael put Washington on board first, early in the second, capitalizing on a lucky bounce to bury a wrist shot. John Carlson then fired a one-timer from the left circle to make it 2-0 in a power-play goal early in the third.

Ad

Shayne Gostisbehere opened for Carolina on the power play midway through the period. However, Tom Wilson finished the game 3-1 with an empty-netter in the final minute.

"We have a lot of guys in the room that are willing to (give their all). It might show up in different ways, but when everyone's playing their role well and giving their all-out compete, we're going to have a good chance on most nights." Tom Wilson said.

The series now shifts to Carolina for Game 3 on Saturday.

About the author
ARJUN B

ARJUN B

Arjun is a journalist covering the NHL at Sportskeeda. With a deep understanding of the game and a knack for storytelling, he tries to bring the sport to life for readers. Whether he's analyzing a game, profiling a player, or discussing the latest trades and signings, he strives to deliver insightful and engaging content for hockey fans. Arjun excels in fact-checking, aiding research, and providing a fresh perspective on fellow writers' articles.

Sidney Crosby and the Pittsburgh Penguins hold a special place in his heart.

Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama

Quick Links

Edited by Dipayan Moitra
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications