The Washington Capitals earned their first-round playoff series against the Carolina Hurricanes with a 3-1 victory in game 2. Capitals star forward Tom Wilson played a major role in the win, scoring a goal and an assist, which earned high praise from teammates Alex Ovechkin and Logan Thompson after the game.

Ad

Wilson, who signed a 7-year, $45,500,000 contract, was lauded by Ovechkin as the team's leader following the victory.

"He (Tom Wilson) set the tone," Ovechkin said. "He's our leader." (per thehockeynews.com)

However, Tom Wilson directed the praise to Alex Ovechkin for setting the tone each night, saying the veteran’s leadership and dedication have been a key influence.

"It starts with Ovi. He goes out there and sets the tone every night” Tom Wilson said.

Ad

Trending

The Capitals got goals from Connor McMichael, John Carlson, and Wilson's empty-netter to secure the 3-1 win. Carlson's goal came on the power play off a Wilson assist.

Logan Thompson had high praise for Wilson, saying:

"Oh my god. Yeah, he was good. Feel like I'm always talking about this guy.Like I said before, he does everything the right way. We build off it. I think the whole stadium built off it. Big part of why we won tonight and got to keep this thing going.”

Ad

Ad

Thompson was solid in the net, making 27 saves, while Hurricanes goalie Frederik Andersen made 18 saves. Shayne Gostisbehere had the lone goal for Carolina.

Game recap: Capitals 3-1 win against Hurricanes

Connor McMichael put Washington on board first, early in the second, capitalizing on a lucky bounce to bury a wrist shot. John Carlson then fired a one-timer from the left circle to make it 2-0 in a power-play goal early in the third.

Ad

Shayne Gostisbehere opened for Carolina on the power play midway through the period. However, Tom Wilson finished the game 3-1 with an empty-netter in the final minute.

"We have a lot of guys in the room that are willing to (give their all). It might show up in different ways, but when everyone's playing their role well and giving their all-out compete, we're going to have a good chance on most nights." Tom Wilson said.

The series now shifts to Carolina for Game 3 on Saturday.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author ARJUN B Arjun is a journalist covering the NHL at Sportskeeda. With a deep understanding of the game and a knack for storytelling, he tries to bring the sport to life for readers. Whether he's analyzing a game, profiling a player, or discussing the latest trades and signings, he strives to deliver insightful and engaging content for hockey fans. Arjun excels in fact-checking, aiding research, and providing a fresh perspective on fellow writers' articles.



Sidney Crosby and the Pittsburgh Penguins hold a special place in his heart. Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama