  Alex Ovechkin makes his thoughts crystal clear on potentially playing in the NHL with his son Sergei

Alex Ovechkin makes his thoughts crystal clear on potentially playing in the NHL with his son Sergei

By Abhishek Dilta
Modified Aug 11, 2025 10:30 GMT
2023 NHL All-Star - Skills Competition - Source: Getty
Alex Ovechkin makes his thoughts crystal clear on potentially playing in the NHL with his son Sergei - Source: Getty

NHL leading goal scorer Alex Ovechkin shared his thoughts on the possibility of playing professionally with his eldest son, Sergei.

Born in 2018, six-year-old Sergei delivered an outstanding performance by scoring twice in Saturday’s Ovi Cup gala match in Moscow.

After the game, RB Sports’ Dilshad Lomovskikh asked Ovechkin if he would like to play with his son on a professional team someday. Ovechkin responded (via RMNB):

"I already went out on the ice with him a year ago, and that’s when my dream came true,” Ovechkin said, per a translation by Google Translate. “In 15 years, I’ll be 55. At 55, I’m not ready to play professional hockey.”
Heading into the new season, Alex Ovechkin will be one of only three active NHL players aged 40 or older in the league. Hypothetically, if he were to play with his son, Sergei, the father-son duo of Ovi and Ovi Jr. would be only the second in NHL history, following Gordie Howe and his sons, Mark and Marty.

Alex Ovechkin's sons have different aspirations

During an interview in December 2024, Alex Ovechkin shared that his sons have different hockey aspirations: one wants to be a goalie, and the other wants to be a forward.

Ovi's other son's name is Ilya, who was born in 2020. He described them playing together:

“One guy wants to be a goalie, one guy wants to be a forward, so they play back and forth all the time,” Ovechkin said. “They play where each guy takes 10 shots, and then they switch.

Ovi had a historic 2024-25 NHL season, where he surpassed Wayne Gretzky to become the all-time leading scorer in the league. The 39-year-old will be entering his 21st season in the NHL with the Washington Capitals, the team that drafted him first overall in the 2004 draft.

Ovechkin has accumulated 1,623 points through 897 goals and 726 assists in 1,491 games. In 2018, Ovi guided the Capitals to their maiden Stanley Cup championship.

Edited by Abhishek Dilta
