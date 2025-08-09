  • home icon
  • NHL
  • Alexander Ovechkin
  • Alex Ovechkin's wife Nastasiya attends Ovi Cup final gala match ft. Evgeni Malkin, Matvei Michkov & $45,000,000 superstar in Moscow

Alex Ovechkin's wife Nastasiya attends Ovi Cup final gala match ft. Evgeni Malkin, Matvei Michkov & $45,000,000 superstar in Moscow

By Anjum Rajonno
Published Aug 09, 2025 16:59 GMT
Alex Ovechkin
Alex Ovechkin's wife Nastasiya attends Ovi Cup final gala match [via IG/@nastyashubskaya]

The 2025 Ovi Cup gala game was held on August 9 at Mytishchi Arena in Russia, closing out the annual youth hockey tournament. Alex Ovechkin’s wife Nastasiya was in attendance at the arena on Saturday and shared a few stories on her Instagram.

Ad

The clip featured the arena before the game with a light show and fans’ phone lights illuminating the stands. Another story captured players on the ice during a stoppage in play. The final story showed both teams lined up for the post-game handshake.

via Instagram /@nastyashubskaya
via Instagram /@nastyashubskaya

Alex Ovechkin’s six-year-old Sergey ended up scoring a spectacular four goals on the night. One of the goals even came from an Ovechkin assist and Nastasiya posted a clip featuring the moment on her stories as well. Penguins superstar Evgeni Malkin recorded a hat trick, while Alexander Ovechkin added one goal of his own.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Ovechkin’s team secured an 11-7 victory in a match that featured some of hockey’s biggest names, including Pavel Datsyuk, Kirill Kaprizov, Matvei Michkov, and Dmitry Orlov. The event was originally started by Alexander Ovechkin to promote youth hockey.

This year’s tournament featured 24 youth teams from Russia, Belarus and Kazakhstan. Over several days, teams competed in group and knockout stages with the top squads earning recognition during the closing ceremony.

Ad

Alex Ovechkin’s wife attended the Summer-Sound concert in Moscow

Last month, Nastasiya Ovechkina made several public appearances at major cultural and sporting events across Russia, sharing them with her Instagram followers. On July 18, she attended the Moscow leg of the Summer Sound open-air concert series where Russian folk-rock star Pelageya performed at the Design-Zavod venue.

The month-long festival held from July 17 to August 17, features nightly shows by top Russian artists and is backed by major sponsors. Nastasiya filmed from a VIP terrace suite overlooking the packed crowd and a few stories showing the stage’s scenic orange-lit opening, a segment with swirling green psychedelic visuals and a blue and red lighting finale.

Ad

Just over a week earlier, she was in Kazan for the 2025 Russian Super Cup Final at Ak Bars Arena. Her Instagram stories began with shots of the stadium exterior lit up with the Super Cup logo as fans gathered for the match.

She then posted a video from the stands showing the pre-game warmups in a stadium decorated with red-and-white seating spelling out “KAZAN.” Nastasiya also filmed a few moments from CSKA Moscow’s 1-0 win over FC Krasnodar, including the final whistle with confetti raining down and players eventually lifting the trophy.

About the author
Anjum Rajonno

Anjum Rajonno

Twitter icon

Anjum is an NHL reporter at Sportskeeda with over five years of professional experience in the spectator sports industry. Raised in Bahrain, Anjum grew up close to the Formula 1 and GP2 scene, but it was ice-sports that she truly had a chance to play at school.

Anjum prioritizes thorough research, fact-checking and verification of sources when reporting, and has worked for Oil on Whyte, Leafs Herald, the Nation of Blaugrana, Barca International Cules, FromTheBend, Last Word On Sports and NASA.

She got interested in ice hockey after watching the “MVP” trilogy as a second grader and has not gotten over the sport yet. Her favorite player is Alex Ovechkin, whose legendary one-timers live rent free in her heart. The iconic moment when Ovechkin reached 800 career goals with a hat trick in Chicago as the away crowd chanted “Ovi, Ovi” is probably her happiest memory from an ice-rink.

When not enjoying the game, Anjum can be found sailing, star-mapping or collaborating with fellow citizen scientists at NASA.

Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama

Quick Links

Edited by Anjum Rajonno
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications