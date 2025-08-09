Alex Ovechkin's wife Nastasiya attends Ovi Cup final gala match ft. Evgeni Malkin, Matvei Michkov & $45,000,000 superstar in Moscow

The 2025 Ovi Cup gala game was held on August 9 at Mytishchi Arena in Russia, closing out the annual youth hockey tournament. Alex Ovechkin’s wife Nastasiya was in attendance at the arena on Saturday and shared a few stories on her Instagram.The clip featured the arena before the game with a light show and fans’ phone lights illuminating the stands. Another story captured players on the ice during a stoppage in play. The final story showed both teams lined up for the post-game handshake.via Instagram /@nastyashubskayaAlex Ovechkin’s six-year-old Sergey ended up scoring a spectacular four goals on the night. One of the goals even came from an Ovechkin assist and Nastasiya posted a clip featuring the moment on her stories as well. Penguins superstar Evgeni Malkin recorded a hat trick, while Alexander Ovechkin added one goal of his own.Ovechkin’s team secured an 11-7 victory in a match that featured some of hockey’s biggest names, including Pavel Datsyuk, Kirill Kaprizov, Matvei Michkov, and Dmitry Orlov. The event was originally started by Alexander Ovechkin to promote youth hockey.This year’s tournament featured 24 youth teams from Russia, Belarus and Kazakhstan. Over several days, teams competed in group and knockout stages with the top squads earning recognition during the closing ceremony.Alex Ovechkin’s wife attended the Summer-Sound concert in MoscowLast month, Nastasiya Ovechkina made several public appearances at major cultural and sporting events across Russia, sharing them with her Instagram followers. On July 18, she attended the Moscow leg of the Summer Sound open-air concert series where Russian folk-rock star Pelageya performed at the Design-Zavod venue.The month-long festival held from July 17 to August 17, features nightly shows by top Russian artists and is backed by major sponsors. Nastasiya filmed from a VIP terrace suite overlooking the packed crowd and a few stories showing the stage’s scenic orange-lit opening, a segment with swirling green psychedelic visuals and a blue and red lighting finale.Just over a week earlier, she was in Kazan for the 2025 Russian Super Cup Final at Ak Bars Arena. Her Instagram stories began with shots of the stadium exterior lit up with the Super Cup logo as fans gathered for the match.She then posted a video from the stands showing the pre-game warmups in a stadium decorated with red-and-white seating spelling out “KAZAN.” Nastasiya also filmed a few moments from CSKA Moscow’s 1-0 win over FC Krasnodar, including the final whistle with confetti raining down and players eventually lifting the trophy.