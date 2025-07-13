Alex Ovechkin's wife Nastasiya watches CSKA Moscow lift the trophy in the Russian Super Cup Final at Kazan Arena

This weekend, Washington Capitals captain Alex Ovechkin’s wife Nastasiya attended the 2025 Russian Super Cup Final in Kazan. On Saturday, she shared a series of stories from the matchday on her Instagram stories.

Ad

In her first post, she filmed the exterior of Ak Bars Arena also known as Kazan Arena located in the heart of Kazan, Russia. The large screen at the entrance displayed the Super Cup logo as she walked up the steps and captured the atmosphere outside the stadium before the final.

Her second story showed a view from the stands as both teams warmed up on the field. The packed stadium was decorated in red and white with the word “KAZAN” spelled out across the seats.

Ad

Trending

via Instagram/@nastyashubskaya

The final story featured the trophy presentation after CSKA Moscow defeated FC Krasnodar 1-0. The clip saw confetti raining down as CSKA players lifted the Super Cup trophy, while fans celebrated from the stands.

Ad

Nastasiya is a Russian model and the daughter of actress Vera Glagoleva and director Kirill Shubsky. She married Alex Ovechkin in 2016. They have two sons, Sergei and Ilya.

Alex Ovechkin’s wife took a helicopter trip in Minger

Earlier this week, Nastasiya Ovechkina enjoyed a helicopter ride in Minger, Tatarstan, Russia. She later shared clips and photos from the trip on her Instagram.

Ad

One video showed views from the helicopter including green fields, houses, greenery and roads. Another click showed her sitting in the helicopter with two people, wearing sunglasses and a headset. She also posted a photo of a meal on a patio table which included salads, shrimp, vegetables and drinks.

via Instagram /@nastyashubskaya

Last month, Nastasiya attended a wedding in Marbella, Spain, with her father Russian director Kirill Shubsky. She wore a gold sequin gown and posted a photo with him in a black suit.

Ad

Last month, she attended the Moscow premiere of Buratino and the Golden Key. In an interview with aif.ru over there, she mentioned that Alex Ovechkin will finish his contract with the Capitals and then move with the family back to Russia.

“We will play the next season, and then fly back to live in Moscow, to our homeland. We will stay in Russia, yes,” Nastasiya said.

There was confusion recently when a Capitals email hinted it could be Ovechkin’s final NHL season. The team later clarified that it was not an official statement.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Anjum Rajonno Anjum is an NHL reporter at Sportskeeda with over five years of professional experience in the spectator sports industry. Raised in Bahrain, Anjum grew up close to the Formula 1 and GP2 scene, but it was ice-sports that she truly had a chance to play at school.



Anjum prioritizes thorough research, fact-checking and verification of sources when reporting, and has worked for Oil on Whyte, Leafs Herald, the Nation of Blaugrana, Barca International Cules, FromTheBend, Last Word On Sports and NASA.



She got interested in ice hockey after watching the “MVP” trilogy as a second grader and has not gotten over the sport yet. Her favorite player is Alex Ovechkin, whose legendary one-timers live rent free in her heart. The iconic moment when Ovechkin reached 800 career goals with a hat trick in Chicago as the away crowd chanted “Ovi, Ovi” is probably her happiest memory from an ice-rink.



When not enjoying the game, Anjum can be found sailing, star-mapping or collaborating with fellow citizen scientists at NASA. Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama