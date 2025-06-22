Alex Ovechkin’s wife Nastasiya stuns in shimmery sequin gown at a wedding in Marbella, Spain, joined by her father Kirill

This weekend, Alex Ovechkin’s wife Nastasiya Ovechkina traveled to Marbella, Spain, to attend a wedding. She was accompanied by her father Russian film director and producer Kirill Shubsky.

Nastya shared photos and a video clip from the event on her Instagram on Saturday. The first story was a short clip featuring herself alongside her dad. She captioned the story in Russian, which translates to:

“Flew to the wedding of our dear @christina_levi♥️”

via Instagram/@nastyashubskaya

The next story was a full length click of Nastasiya with Kirill. She wore a golden shimmery sequin gown, while her father sported a black suit with a white shirt and black tie. The wedding took place outdoors with elegant decorations and greenery visible in the background.

via Instagram/@nastyashubskaya

Nastasiya is a Russian model and the daughter of actress Vera Glagoleva and film director Kirill Shubskaya. Alex Ovechkin and Nastasiya originally met at the 2008 Beijing Olympics. They reconnected in 2015 through social media and announced their engagement in September the same year.

The couple married in a private ceremony in Moscow on August 11, 2016. They have two sons, Sergei Aleksandrovich, born in August 2018, and Ilya Aleksandrovich, born in May 2020.

Alex Ovechkin’s wife addresses his ‘last season’ in Washington

Recently, confusion arose when an email from the Washington Capitals suggested that the upcoming season would be Ovechkin’s last in the NHL. The team later clarified the email was not an official announcement.

Earlier last month, Alex Ovechkin’s wife Nastasiya attended the premiere of Buratino and the Golden Key in Moscow. The show was created by singer Jasmine, composer Alexei Rybnikov, and the charity foundation “Family Help.” There, in a new interview with aif.ru Nastasiya confirmed that Alex Ovechkin will finish his current contract with the Capitals.

“We will play the next season, and then fly back to live in Moscow, to our homeland. We will stay in Russia, yes,” she said.

Nastasiya also talked about the pressure Ovechkin faced before breaking Wayne Gretzky’s all-time NHL goal record.

“To be honest, I wanted him to score that goal sooner,” Nastasiya said. “...He has his last season next year. And I want him to simply enjoy what he loves, to simply enjoy this last season.”

She then shared that the family recently traveled from the U.S. to Russia after nine months away. She also mentioned how much they missed Russia and their loved ones.

