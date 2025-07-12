Alex Ovechkin’s wife Nastasiya takes a helicopter ride in Minger, Tatarstan in the offseason

This weekend, Washington Capitals captain Alex Ovechkin’s wife Nastasiya enjoyed a helicopter excursion in Minger, Tatarstan, Russia, as part of her offseason travels. On Saturday, she shared a series of stories from her outing on Instagram.

The first story was a clip shot from the helicopter capturing aerial views of the countryside. The footage showed sprawling green fields, clusters of houses and winding roads as seen from the cockpit.

The second story featured a photo of Nastasiya seated inside the helicopter alongside two companions. Wearing large sunglasses and a headset, she smiled for the camera while a man in a white t-shirt and another woman posed beside her.

via Instagram /@nastyashubskaya

Later, she also posted a story featuring a meal spread from the day. The click showed a wooden patio table arranged with plates of salads, sliced vegetables, shrimp and drinks, set beside a manicured lawn with tall trees.

Earlier last month, Nastasiya had traveled to Marbella, Spain, to attend a wedding with her father Russian film director Kirill Shubsky. She later posted photos and a video from the event on her Instagram. One story showed a short video with her dad, followed by a full-length photo where she wore a golden sequin gown and he wore a black suit.

Nastasiya is a Russian model and the daughter of actress Vera Glagoleva and director Kirill Shubsky. Alex Ovechkin and Nastasiya met at the 2008 Beijing Olympics, reconnected in 2015 and got married in Moscow in August 2016. They have two sons, Sergei and Ilya.

Alex Ovechkin’s wife clears the air on his possible ‘last season’ with the Caps

Last month, Alex Ovechkin’s wife Nastasiya attended the premiere of “Buratino and the Golden Key” in Moscow. In an interview with aif. ru there, Nastasiya confirmed Ovechkin will finish his contract with the Washington Capitals.

She shared that they plan to move back to Russia after the season and spoke about the pressure he faced during his goal record chase.

“We will play the next season, and then fly back to live in Moscow, to our homeland. We will stay in Russia, yes,” Nastasiya said.

“To be honest, I wanted him to score that goal sooner. He has his last season next year. And I want him to simply enjoy what he loves, to simply enjoy this last season,” she added.

There was confusion recently when a Washington Capitals email hinted this could be Ovechkin’s final NHL season, but the team later clarified it was not an official statement.

