Alex Ovechkin's wife Nastasiya attends open‑air concert series in Moscow ft. Russian folk-rock singer Pelageya from VIP suite

Earlier this weekend, Washington Capitals captain Alex Ovechkin’s wife Nastasiya Shubskaya attended a live performance by Russian folk-rock star Pelageya as part of the Summer Sound open-air concert series in Moscow.

Held at the Design-Zavod venue, the festival is part of a month-long citywide event backed by major sponsors and features nightly solo sets by top Russian artists. On Saturday, Nastasiya shared a series of stories from the concert featuring the stage production and large crowd in attendance.

Filming from a VIP terrace suite overlooking the packed venue, she captured various moments from Pelageya’s performance including a scenic orange-lit opening, psychedelic green visuals, and a finale filled with bold blue-and-red lighting.

via Instagram /@nastyashubskaya

The Summer Sound series runs from July 17 to August 17 across multiple Russian cities and has become a major cultural highlight of the summer. Pelageya’s show on July 18 was one of the standout performances of the Moscow leg. VIP areas like the Tinkoff Lounge and Beeline VIP section were available for special guests.

Alex Ovechkin’s wife Nastasiya attended Russian Super Cup Final at Kazan Arena

Last weekend, Alex Ovechkin’s wife Nastasiya attended the 2025 Russian Super Cup Final in Kazan. She shared Instagram stories from the matchday at Ak Bars Arena, also known as Kazan Arena.

Her first post showed the stadium’s exterior with the Super Cup logo on a large screen. She captured the atmosphere outside as fans gathered for the final. In her next story, she filmed the view from the stands as both teams warmed up on the field. The stadium was packed and decorated in red and white with “KAZAN” spelled out across the seats.

Her last clip featured CSKA Moscow’s 1-0 win over FC Krasnodar, showing confetti falling as CSKA players lifted the trophy.

via Instagram/@nastyashubskaya

Earlier in the week, Nastasiya took a helicopter ride in Minger, Tatarstan. She posted clips showing green fields and houses from the air. In one photo, she sat inside the helicopter wearing a headset and sunglasses with two other people.

Nastasiya is a Russian model and the daughter of actress Vera Glagoleva and director Kirill Shubsky. Alex and Nastasiya tied the knot in 2016. The couple has two sons, Sergei and Ilya. Recently, she mentioned that the family plans to return to live in Moscow after the next season which could be Alex Ovechkin’s last in Washington.

