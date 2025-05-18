Alex Ovechkin receives iconic David Beckham signed Adidas Kicks after breaking Wayne Grezky's all-time NHL record

Soccer star David Beckham gifted Alex Ovechkin a pair of autographed Adidas shoes for breaking the NHL goal record. Ovechkin’s wife - Anastasia Shubskaya - shared a video of the gift on Instagram, which featured Beckham’s message on the customized boots.

Beckham - who had a celebrated career in soccer and is a co-owner of MLS franchise team Inter Miami - sent the "Great 8" a pair of white Adidas Copa Mundial cleats with a personal message and his autograph with his famous #7 from his days at Manchester United.

“Huge congrats on scoring 895 goals, a few more than mine. Love, David Beckham.”

Image source Instagram @nastyashubskaya

Ovechkin broke the NHL goal record on Apr. 6, 2025, with his record-setting 895th goal coming during a power play in the second period against the New York Islanders. His teammates - on the field and the bench - celebrated with him after the goal.

A ceremony followed the game, with NHL commissioner Gary Bettman and Wayne Gretzky joining Alex Ovechkin on the ice. Gretzky - who held the previous record (894 goals) from 1999 until 2025 - praised the Russian star for his hard work and strong play and said,

"They say records are made to be broken, but I’m not sure who’s going to get more goals than that."

Ovechkin’s wife and kids - Sergei and Ilya - were also there for the special moment. The "Great 8" - who has had an injury-marred season - was tipped to break the long-standing record - which he chased for years by scoring goals season after season - in 2024/25.

Alex Ovechkin also received a goat as gift for breaking Gretzky's record

A week after breaking Wayne Gretzky's goal record, Alex Ovechkin was honored at a gala in April. He received a baby goat as a gift from his Capitals teammate Niklas Backstrom. Ovechkin smiled, picked up the goat, and named it “Ovi.” He fed the goat milk from a baby bottle.

The goat was a symbol because “goat” sounds like “GOAT,” short for Greatest of All Time in English. Backstrom's gift was a fun gesture, calling Alex Ovechkin the greatest.

After breaking the record in April, the "Great 8" spoke to reporters. He said the moment felt unreal and needed time to understand it.

"This is something crazy," Ovi said, via NHL.com in April. "I'm probably going to need a couple more days or maybe a couple weeks to realize what does it mean to be No. 1. But I can say I'm very proud. I'm really proud for myself... It's huge. It's unbelievable. It's an unbelievable moment and I'm happy.”

So, David Beckham's gift was a simple but meaningful way to congratulate Alex Ovechkin for his special achievement.

