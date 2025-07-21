  • home icon
  Alex Ovechkin's ex-Capitals teammate makes major personal decision; puts up Virginia home up for sale for $9.85 million

Alex Ovechkin's ex-Capitals teammate makes major personal decision; puts up Virginia home up for sale for $9.85 million

By Abhishek Dilta
Modified Jul 21, 2025 10:56 GMT
Washington Capitals v New York Islanders - Source: Getty
Alex Ovechkin's ex-Capitals teammate puts up Virginia home up for sale for $9.85 million - Source: Getty

Alex Ovechkin’s former teammate, TJ Oshie, has officially listed his stunning McLean, Virginia home for $9.85 million, signaling the end of an era for the Oshie family in the Washington, D.C. area.

The announcement, first reported by RMNB on X (formerly Twitter), comes as Oshie and his wife, Lauren, relocate to Minnesota with their four children after a decade in the D.C. region.

The 9,890-square-foot, five-bedroom, eight-bathroom mansion, located in the exclusive Langley Farms community, was purchased by the Oshies in 2022 for $7.5 million.

Designed by Alexandria’s Griffin Moran, the newly constructed home boasts modern luxury and custom features, making it one of the most notable properties in Northern Virginia.

TJ Oshie missed the entire 2024-25 season due to injury

TJ Oshie announced his retirement from the NHL last month, after a 16-year career. The 38-year-old missed the entire 2024-25 season due to a chronic back injury, which ultimately led to his decision to retire.

Oshie’s retirement ceremony was attended by his wife, Lauren, their four children, his mother, Tina, siblings, and Capitals teammates John Carlson and Nicklas Backstrom, along with coach Spencer Carbery, GM Chris Patrick, and team president Brian MacLellan.

Speaking at the waterfront, Oshie recalled the 2018 celebration, saying:

"Seven years ago today, me and my teammates were swimming in that fountain, celebrating an amazing time in our careers. First of all, I’m gonna be reading most of this, so I’m sorry if my head’s down. It’s a little long. I got a little choked up just hearing these guys talk about me, so maybe I’ll shorten it up as we get going, so I can get through it, but…," Oshie said via RMNB.
"Thank you all for being here today. This moment is bittersweet, but I’m filled with gratitude as I reflect on an incredible journey. I want to take you through my career and those who shaped me into the player and person I am today," he added.

TJ Oshie accumulated 695 points through 302 goals and 393 assists in 1,010 career games. He won the Stanley Cup with the Washington Capitals in 2018.

Also Read: Ryan Reaves pens 3-word congratulatory message for TJ Oshie on NHL retirement after 1010 games

Edited by Abhishek Dilta
