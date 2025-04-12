Alex Ovechkin's wife Nastasiya shares adorable BTS of their kid's interview celebrating 'daddy's' historic 895th goal

Alex Ovechkin’s wife, Nastasiya, shared a special video on Instagram, which featured behind-the-scenes footage of her and Ovechkin’s sons Sergei and Ilya’s congratulatory messages. Ovechkin, who on Sunday became the NHL’s all-time leading goal-scorer, was honored in a special on-ice ceremony where personal pre-taped messages from his family were played on the jumbotron.

On Saturday, Nastasiya posted a reel comprising the outtakes of the message from her and the kids.

“Самое трогательное поздравление из всех (The most touching congratulations of all),” the post's caption read.

The reel starts with Nastasiya and Sergei sitting on the couch, facing the camera. Ilya joins them shortly afterward. Nastasiya prompts Sergei to deliver his line.

“Congratulations, Daddy, you are the best,” Sergei says, only for Nastasiya to ask him to smile.

Sergei delivers his line perfectly the second time, only for Ovechkin’s younger son Ilya to forget to say “We love you,” on cue.

The video then shows bloopers and outtakes as Ilya hilariously fidgets and misses his line. At one point, the black Labrador family pet also jumps into the camera shot.

We know that Ovechkin’s family eventually got the message recorded perfectly, as the final cut was played in front of a packed UBS Arena.

"Congratulations on such a huge achievement," Nastasiya said in the video. "We are so happy for you. I want you to enjoy this moment. We love you, and we are extremely proud of you."

Ovechkin’s mother, Tatyana, also shared a message expressing her pride and love for her son. Nastasiya, Sergei, Ilya and Tatyana were all present at the arena to watch Ovechkin score his 895th NHL goal to surpass "The Great One” Wayne Gretzky’s record.

Alex Ovechkin shares special moment with Wayne Gretzky during the ceremony on Sunday

Wayne Gretzky was present on the night during the Washington Capitals-New York Islanders game and jumped to his feet when "The Great 8" Ovechkin scored goal no. 895. The goal, which came at 7:26 in the second period, led to a special time-out during which Gretzky and NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman presented Ovechkin with a special oil painting commissioned to mark the record.

Arena microphones also caught a heartwarming exchange between the two hockey GOATs.

“Honestly, the best thing that’s ever happened to hockey. You get to 900 and I might buy you a car,” Gretzky said to the Russian forward.

“I will try,” Ovechkin said.

Ovechkin and the Capitals have clinched the Metropolitan Division title, with 109 points from 78 games this season.

