Alex Ovechkin's wife Nastasiya shares a moment with commish Gary Bettman after Ovi scores 892th goal

Washington Capitals captain Alex Ovechkin scored his 892nd career NHL goal in his team’s 5-1 loss to the Carolina Hurricanes on Wednesday night. His wife Nastasiya was in attendance at Lenovo Centre for the game along with NHL commissioner Gary Bettman.

Ovechkin scored on a 5-on-3 power play late in the second period, beating Carolina goalie Frederik Andersen. Right after the goal, Nastasiya celebrated with a dap-up with Bettman who was seated in the row behind her.

B/R Open Ice shared a clip of the special moment on their X account. The caption read:

“Commissioner Bettman with a dap up for Mrs. Ovechkin after 892 😅”

Nastasiya also shared a short clip on her Instagram stories from the game night. She posted a video captured on her phone of the packed Lenovo Centre and turned the camera around the VIP seats where Bettman and company sat.

via Instagram /@nastyashubskaya

Alex Ovechkin is now two goals away from tying Wayne Gretzky’s all time record of 894. The Great Eight now has 39 goals this season which is tied for the second-most in NHL history for a player aged 39 or older. Gordie Howe holds the record with 44 goals in 1968-69. Ovechkin is one goal away from reaching 40 for a 14th season which is also the most in league history.

Auston Matthews excited to watch Alex Ovechkin create history

Earlier on Tuesday, Toronto Maple Leafs captain Auston Matthews shared his thoughts on Alex Ovechkin potentially breaking the NHL's all-time goal-scoring record. Matthews mentioned how it will be exciting to watch Ovechkin reach this milestone.

He also said Ovechkin’s ability to score against his team has been impressive in the past and he will be looking forward to seeing how the record-breaker goes.

“It's pretty cool, just witnessing the history and a record like that,” Matthews said. “There's not too many records that you see guys passing Wayne Gretzky on. And obviously the all-time goals record is a pretty big one.”

“It's been pretty cool to witness that and play against him. He's been one of my favorite players since I was growing up,” he added.

The NHL is planing to host a special ceremony to celebrate Ovechkin’s achievement once he reaches 895 goals. League executives and production staff will follow the Capitals closely to capture the historic moment and even Wayne Gretzky and NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman are expected to attend the event.

