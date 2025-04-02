Auston Matthews makes his feelings known about 'witnessing history' as Alex Ovechkin's inches closer to Wayne Gretzky's all-time goal record

Toronto Maple Leafs captain Auston Matthews stated it will be "pretty cool" to see Washington Capitals forward Alex Ovechkin break the NHL scoring record. The Russian left winger - with a single goal against the Boston Bruins on Tuesday - has 891 career goals and stands four adrift surpassing Wayne Gretzky's all-time record (894).

Hockey news platform BarDown shared Matthews’ comments on X (formerly Twitter).

"It's pretty cool, just witnessing the history and a record like that," Matthews said on Tuesday. "There's not too many records that you see guys passing Wayne Gretzky on. And obviously the all-time goals record is a pretty big one. It's been pretty cool to witness that and play against him. He's been one of my favorite players since I was growing up.

"Unfortunately, we don't have him anymore this year. He's usually good for at least one against us. It's gonna be pretty cool to see that unfold and how that all happens."

Ovechkin's goal against the Bruins - a power-play goal at 15:43 of the first period - was his 38th strike of the season (58 games), and thus, "The Great 8" is poised to break Wayne Gretzky’s record before the regular season concludes.

The NHL is set to hold a special ceremony to mark the game when Alex Ovechkin reaches 895 goals. TSN analyst Darren Dreger reported that league executives and production staff will travel with the Capitals for the next few games. Gretzky and NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman will also reportedly follow the Capitals’ schedule.

Injury-riddled 2024-25 campaigns for Alex Ovechkin, Auston Matthews

Toronto Maple Leafs center Auston Matthews (34) and Washington Capitals left wing Alex Ovechkin (8) battle during an NHL game. (Credits: IMAGN)

Alex Ovechkin and Auston Matthews are arguably the most prolific active goal-scorers in the league. However, the NHL stars have struggled with injuries and saw them miss many games this season. Ovechkin led the league’s scoring charts when he broke his fibula in a knee-on-knee collision with Utah Hockey Club’s Jack McBain. As a result, the Russian forward missed 16 games this season.

Matthews has been intermittently struggling with a back injury and even traveled to Germany to meet with a specialist in November. He has 29 goals and 39 assists for 68 points this season from 59 games, a far cry from his 69 goals alone last season.

This season, Matthews’ and Ovechkin’s absences posed a challenge to their respective teams. However, the Capitals are already mathematically assured of a playoff spot while the Leafs are on top of the Atlantic Division.

