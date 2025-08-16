  • home icon
  • NHL
  • Alexander Ovechkin
  • Alex Ovechkin surpassing Wayne Gretzky as NHL’s all-time goal scorer set to be celebrated by Russian side with special ceremony

Alex Ovechkin surpassing Wayne Gretzky as NHL’s all-time goal scorer set to be celebrated by Russian side with special ceremony

By Abhilasha Aditi
Modified Aug 16, 2025 22:16 GMT
NHL: Stanley Cup Playoffs-Carolina Hurricanes at Washington Capitals - Source: Imagn
Alex Ovechkin to be honored by Dynamo Moscow after breaking NHL goal record (Credits: IMAGN)

Alex Ovechkin’s record-breaking goal has continued to bring him recognition months after he surpassed Wayne Gretzky. On April 6, 'The Great 8' scored his 895th career goal against the New York Islanders at UBS Arena to become the NHL’s all-time leading goal scorer. The goal came in the second period on a power play with an assist from Tom Wilson.

Ad

Now his former team, Dynamo Moscow, is preparing a special ceremony to honor him. The celebration will take place at VTB Arena on Friday (Aug. 22).

Dynamo announced the event on Instagram, saying fans could collect invitations starting Monday (Aug. 18) to see their famous alumnus, who is a Stanley Cup winner, as the guest of honor.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

In Russia, Ovi's achievement has also been officially recorded. The Russian Book of Records has recognized Ovi as the NHL’s greatest goal scorer.

Alex Ovechkin has now scored 897 goals, three more than Gretzky. He scored his 897th goal on April 18 against the Pittsburgh Penguins. It was his last goal of the 2024-25 regular season, the 44th of the year. It helped him finish with 73 points.

'The Great 8' still ranks among the top scorers in the league, tying third in goals this past season. In the playoffs, Ovechkin started strong against Montreal with three points in Game 1 but was mostly kept off the scoresheet against Carolina in the second round. His ice time averaged around 17 minutes per game.

Ad

Wayne Gretzky shares praise for Alex Ovechkin after record goal

In April, Wayne Gretzky spoke after Alex Ovechkin overtook him on the NHL’s all-time goals list.

“I was really happy for him. I felt like I scored the goal,” Gretzky said while speaking during NHL on TNT broadcast.

Gretzky added that he understood the pressure Ovi was under and was glad to see him achieve it. Gretzky also shared that his wife gave Ovechkin’s wife, Anastasia Shubskaya, an eight-carat diamond ring to mark the moment.

Ad

Gretzky also said Alex Ovechkin’s game reminded him of players like Gordie Howe and Mark Messier. They had similarities in terms of toughness, intelligence, and skill.

“From the beginning, when I saw Ovechkin play in the World Juniors, I said, ‘Watch out for this young man,'” Gretzky added. “There’s three guys that played the game that played it physical, smart, intelligent and with finesse. It was Gordie Howe, Mark Messier and Ovi.”

For fans in Russia, the upcoming celebration is more than a hockey event. It is a chance to recognize one of their own who started at Dynamo and went on to become the NHL’s most successful goal scorer.

About the author
Abhilasha Aditi

Abhilasha Aditi

Abhilasha is an NHL writer at Sportskeeda. Holding a Bachelor of Business Administration degree, her interest in writing hockey was piqued after watching an NHL skills video on YouTube. The 2023 Stanley Cup Finale series between the Vegas Golden Knights and Florida Panthers was among the most iconic games she has seen and it left an impact on her.

Her reporting strengths include covering news stories and following stars like McDavid, Matthews and Alex Ovechkin, among others.

Abhilasha is a huge fan of the Edmonton Oilers and Colorado Avalanche because of their skilled forwards, while her favorite players include Wayne Gretzky, Auston Matthews, Connor McDavid, Sidney Crosby and Connor Bedard. For her, John Tortorella is the greatest coach ever.

Abhilasha has over 3 years of experience writing content for different products and websites, along with handling social media content for various brands. She values using credible sources when writing and likes to identify fake and false narratives.

Abhilasha’s hobbies include spiritual reading, staying updated on the latest makeup trends, fitness and exploring new destinations through travel.

Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama

Quick Links

Edited by William Paul
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications