Alexandria government makes announcement regarding Washington Capitals' move from current arena

The City of Alexandria has decided to end the discussions regarding the Washington Capitals' potential new arena in Potomac Yard. This development indicates that the Capitals may not be moving to Alexandria as initially anticipated.

Alexandria Mayor Justin Wilson announced on Wednesday that discussions for the Potomac Yard Entertainment District stopped, putting the Capitals and Washington Wizards' move from D.C. to Virginia off the table.

According to a report by The Associated Press (AP), MSE owner Ted Leonsis and D.C. mayor Murial Bowser have come to terms on a $515 million renovation agreement for Capital One Arena to ensure both NHL and NBA teams stay in the District for the foreseeable future.

Mayor Justin Wilson of Alexandria issued the following statement:

"As stewards of the City’s economic health and development, City leaders believed the Potomac Yard Entertainment District opportunity was worthy of community discussion and Council consideration. We negotiated a framework for this opportunity in good faith and participated in the process in Richmond in a way that preserved our integrity. We trusted this process and are disappointed in what occurred between the Governor and General Assembly. "

"We engaged in substantial community engagement over the past months that informed our negotiations and would have made the proposal even better for our community. That continued conversation would have also allowed us to consider how a project of this scale could support our plans for growth and our community’s future."

Back in December, Leonsis put forward the plan of relocating MSE's two teams from Capital One Arena to a new arena in Potomac Yard by 2028.

However, due to community backlash and Senate debates, especially from L. Louise Lucas responding to Glenn Younkin and the proposal, the plans faced more complications.

Recently, D.C. Attorney General Brian L. Schwalb also reminded Leonsis that the company is obligated to stay in D.C. until 2047. The Washington Capitals are owned by Monumental Sports & Entertainment, led by Ted Leonsis. Since 1997, the team has played its home games at Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C.

Washington Capitals solidify its berth in East Wild Card

Winnipeg Jets v Washington Capitals

The Washington Capitals defeated the Detroit Red Wings 4-3 in overtime on Tuesday night, moving two points ahead of the Red Wings for the Eastern Conference's second wild card slot.

The Caps (81 points) have gone 7-3-0 in their past ten games and are only one point behind the Philadelphia Flyers in the Metro Division. The Washington Capitals next face the Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday.