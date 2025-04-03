"All this for a first round exit": Social media reacts as Toronto Maple Leafs clinch playoffs for 9th straight season

Fans reacted as the Toronto Maple Leafs secured a playoff spot for the ninth straight season with a 3-2 win over the Florida Panthers on Wednesday. Mitch Marner broke the tie in the third period, helping Toronto move ahead of Florida in the Atlantic Division standings.

Auston Matthews set up Marner’s game-winning goal, while Matthew Knies scored a goal and an assist. Anthony Stolarz made 29 saves to secure the win. Meanwhile, the Panthers, without captain Aleksander Barkov, suffered their third straight loss despite Sam Reinhart providing a goal and an assist for Florida.

The Toronto Maple Leafs are in the playoffs, but expectations remain high. The Maple Leafs shared a post on X (formerly Twitter):

"More work to do"

Following the Leafs' post, NHL fans reacted.

"All this for a first round exit," one said.

"Congratulations on ending the drought," another commented.

"I hope you have a very wonderful first round, Toronto, one X user said.

Take a look at some more reactions from fans on X.

"I swear if this is just another first round exit," a fan said.

Playoff spot clinched. NOW the work begins," another fan commented.

"Don’t stop now! We need to be in the best position going in," a fan tweeted.

Game Recap: Maple Leafs' 3-2 win against the Ducks

On Sunday, the Toronto Maple Leafs won 3-2 against the Anaheim Ducks at Honda Center. Max Domi scored first with 36 seconds left in the first period. He skated around Radko Gudas and lifted a backhand shot past Lukas Dostal.

Mitch Marner made it 2-0 at 6:29 of the second period. He blocked a shot, went on a breakaway and slid the puck past Dostal.

The Ducks answered at 7:50 when Leo Carlsson scored with a wrist shot through traffic. Anaheim tied it 2-2 on a power play at 2:16 of the third period. Sam Colangelo redirected a shot off the post and scored on the rebound.

Steven Lorentz scored the game-winner at 11:35 of the third period. He tipped in a shot near the crease. Coach Craig Berube said about Lorentz (via NHL.com):

“He is a down-low player in the offensive zone who knows what he needs to do to be successful. He is around the net”

Joseph Woll made 29 saves for Toronto.

"As a full team, we did a great job," Joseph Woll said. "We had some amazing blocks by our defensemen, and just a good job staying to our structure, staying patient and getting a tight win."

The Toronto Maple Leafs next face the Columbus Blue Jackets on Saturday at 7: p.m. EDT.

