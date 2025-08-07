“All I wanted was a few more days”: Josh Manson pens heart-wrenching tribute in memory of late mother who lost the battle with cancer

Colorado Avalanche defenseman Josh Manson penned an emotional tribute to the memory of his late mother Lana Manson on Wednesday. Lana had passed away from cancer in 2023.

In an open letter published in The Players’ Tribune, Manson shared personal memories and how badly he wanted a little more time with his mother.

“When I saw my mom in the summer of 2023, not long before she passed, all I wanted was a few more days. Just a few more. Hours, even,” he wrote.

“More mornings on the lake. More afternoons watching her with her granddaughters. More nights with her in the stands at my games. Just more time. And in a way, I felt selfish. Because we did get more time.”

He explained that Lana was diagnosed with melanoma in 2014. She lived almost eight more years after that, during which she saw her son get married, become a father and win the Stanley Cup in 2022. Even though he was grateful for that extra time, he still wished for more moments with her.

“I have this photo from down on the ice after we won the Cup in 2022,” Manson wrote. “I’m still in my Avs gear, and I’m with my family. My mom is holding my daughter, and that moment … it just means everything to me. To see the smile on my mom’s face, to have her granddaughter in her arms, that’s what she cared about the most. Family.”

Josh also shared loving memories of his mom, how she filled their home with joy, singing karaoke loudly in the garage and making everyone feel welcome. He wrote how his mother was the heart of their family. While his dad was busy with hockey, his mom ran the house and raised their four kids with endless energy and love. As an adult now, Josh wrote he realizes just how hard she worked to make everything possible for them.

Josh Manson’s mother had convinced him to not quit hockey

The Colorado Avalanche defenseman also reflected on an important moment from his childhood when he wanted to quit hockey at age 12 to go snowboarding. His dad had put a lot of effort into helping him grow as a hockey player and he mentioned that it was probably hard for him to hear that.

It was his mom who encouraged him to stick with hockey for just one more year after.

“I remember her coming back to me and saying ‘You’re not quitting, Josh. Snowboarding will always be there. But give it another year. You’re not a quitter.’”

“I don’t know what they saw in me exactly, or in my game. I kind of just kept barely making teams and sort of scraping by. I had no NHL dreams or anything like that. But they believed in me, in who I could become.”

That same year, a new coach joined his junior hockey team, and Josh finally started to enjoy the game in a way he hadn’t before. Looking back, Manson wrote:

“I think about that time in my life pretty often, and I wonder where I’d be if it weren’t for my mom.”

Josh ended his letter by encouraging everyone to support loved ones battling cancer and continue to donate when possible. He reflected on how every bit of support helps give families more time with the people they love.

