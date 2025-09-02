Alleged "very mentally ill stalker" of Milan Lucic's wife Brittany hacks her Instagram account & deletes photos of the couple

  • home icon
By ARJUN B
Published Sep 02, 2025 03:41 GMT
NHL: Chicago Blackhawks at Boston Bruins - Source: Imagn
Milan Lucic's wife Brittany's Instagram account hacked - Source: Imagn

The Instagram account of Brittany Lucic, wife of former Boston Bruins forward Milan Lucic, has reportedly been hacked by what she described as a “very mentally ill stalker.”

In one of her Instagram stories, Brittany explained that the stalker had once again broken into her account. She wrote:

"My very mentally ill stalker is working overtime again and hacked my other Instagram again... taking down all the pics of Milan and I!! Praying for her to get the help she neds."
Milan Lucic&#039;s wife Brittany IG story - Credit: @ brittany.lucic
Milan Lucic's wife Brittany IG story - Credit: @ brittany.lucic

On a separate Instagram account, Brittany shared a phone number she claimed was linked to the person responsible and asked followers if anyone could help track it down:

"This is one of the phone numbers associated with who keeps hacking me. Anyone wanna help me track this down??"
Milan Lucic&#039;s wife Brittany IG story - Credit: @ brittany.lucic
Milan Lucic's wife Brittany IG story - Credit: @ brittany.lucic

She also posted a screenshot of a Google search of the number, questioning who the hacker was:

"What's he do... where does he work... who's paying him to do this."
Milan Lucic&#039;s wife Brittany IG story - Credit: @ brittany.lucic
Milan Lucic's wife Brittany IG story - Credit: @ brittany.lucic

Meanwhile, on the hockey front, Milan Lucic has signed a professional tryout agreement with the St. Louis Blues. He last played for the Bruins in 2023-24, registering two assists in four games.

That season, Lucic took an indefinite leave of absence in November before entering the NHL/NHLPA Player Assistance Program. He has since completed the program and been reinstated by the league.

Milan Lucic's wife Brittany's message for people struggling with addiction

Last month, Brittany Lucic shared an Instagram post about addiction and the importance of healing with the support of groups like Al-Anon, which she founded. In the caption, she wrote:

"When someone avoids the work of healing, they move from one issue to the next, from one person to another, without ever stopping to reflect. There's no accountability, no willingness to see the part they played in the breakdowns they now feel victimized by."
She emphasized that real healing comes from facing pain, holding yourself accountable, and striving each day to become a better version of yourself.

Milan Lucic reposted her message, thanking Brittany for the role she played in his recovery and praising her efforts to help others:

"Proud of you @brittanylucic. You've been a big support in my recovery and journey. Excited to see you helping others."
He added that he was proud of her and grateful for her support on his journey.

ARJUN B

Arjun is a journalist covering the NHL at Sportskeeda. With a deep understanding of the game and a knack for storytelling, he tries to bring the sport to life for readers. Whether he's analyzing a game, profiling a player, or discussing the latest trades and signings, he strives to deliver insightful and engaging content for hockey fans. Arjun excels in fact-checking, aiding research, and providing a fresh perspective on fellow writers' articles.

Sidney Crosby and the Pittsburgh Penguins hold a special place in his heart.

More from Sportskeeda




