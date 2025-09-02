Alleged "very mentally ill stalker" of Milan Lucic's wife Brittany hacks her Instagram account & deletes photos of the couple

The Instagram account of Brittany Lucic, wife of former Boston Bruins forward Milan Lucic, has reportedly been hacked by what she described as a “very mentally ill stalker.”In one of her Instagram stories, Brittany explained that the stalker had once again broken into her account. She wrote: &quot;My very mentally ill stalker is working overtime again and hacked my other Instagram again... taking down all the pics of Milan and I!! Praying for her to get the help she neds.&quot;Milan Lucic's wife Brittany IG story - Credit: @ brittany.lucicOn a separate Instagram account, Brittany shared a phone number she claimed was linked to the person responsible and asked followers if anyone could help track it down: &quot;This is one of the phone numbers associated with who keeps hacking me. Anyone wanna help me track this down??&quot;Milan Lucic's wife Brittany IG story - Credit: @ brittany.lucicShe also posted a screenshot of a Google search of the number, questioning who the hacker was: &quot;What's he do... where does he work... who's paying him to do this.&quot; Milan Lucic's wife Brittany IG story - Credit: @ brittany.lucicMeanwhile, on the hockey front, Milan Lucic has signed a professional tryout agreement with the St. Louis Blues. He last played for the Bruins in 2023-24, registering two assists in four games.That season, Lucic took an indefinite leave of absence in November before entering the NHL/NHLPA Player Assistance Program. He has since completed the program and been reinstated by the league.Milan Lucic's wife Brittany's message for people struggling with addiction Last month, Brittany Lucic shared an Instagram post about addiction and the importance of healing with the support of groups like Al-Anon, which she founded. In the caption, she wrote: &quot;When someone avoids the work of healing, they move from one issue to the next, from one person to another, without ever stopping to reflect. There's no accountability, no willingness to see the part they played in the breakdowns they now feel victimized by.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostShe emphasized that real healing comes from facing pain, holding yourself accountable, and striving each day to become a better version of yourself.Milan Lucic reposted her message, thanking Brittany for the role she played in his recovery and praising her efforts to help others: &quot;Proud of you @brittanylucic. You've been a big support in my recovery and journey. Excited to see you helping others.&quot; Game Time Clips @fc_footy365LINKMilan Lucic shared heartfelt gratitude for his wife, Brittany, praising her unwavering support throughout his journey 👏He added that he was proud of her and grateful for her support on his journey.