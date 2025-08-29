Milan Lucic pens a moving birthday message for wife Brittany after NHLer's struggle with addiction peaked in 2024 - "Thank you for being my rock"

Earlier this week, former Boston Bruins forward Milan Lucic shared a heartfelt message for his wife Brittany on the special occasion of her birthday. He posted a photo of the couple walking hand-in-hand along a beach on his Instagram stories along with a note for her.

In the caption, Lucic praised her support during his most difficult moments and mentioned how important she is in his life.

“Happy birthday, @brittanylucic. Thank you for being my rock and standing by me through everything. I’m so lucky to have you, and I love you more than words can say,” Lucic wrote.

via Instagram /@milan.lucic.17

The post comes less than a year after Lucic’s personal struggles reached a breaking point in late 2023 following an arrest at the couple’s Boston home on an alleged domestic violence charge.

Prosecutors dropped the case in February 2024 after Brittany invoked marital privilege and declined to testify. In the aftermath, Lucic took an indefinite leave from the Boston Bruins and entered the NHL/NHLPA Player Assistance Program.

Milan Lucic’s wife opens up on their healing journey

Last week, Brittany Lucic hosted an Instagram Q&A session where she addressed how the family has been navigating their recovery and relationship.

During the segment, Brittany also fielded questions about Milan’s well-being and the possibility of him returning to the NHL. One follower praised Milan for “kicking his troubles” and Brittany for her support. She responded warmly, writing:

“Me too! Proud of our incredibly powerful journey… doesn’t need to be a life sentence when you put in the hard right work!”

Brittany also spoke openly about the challenges of repairing their relationship. When asked if the two sought help individually, she replied:

“Separate! And then together! It’s a powerful journey I will share more about my views/path eventually! 🤍”

She also spoke about the importance of accountability and self-reflection, admitting that it can be tempting to place blame elsewhere but much harder to examine one’s own role in a situation.

“Isn’t it so easy to blame others, have no accountability, identify the role you played in your life, or even have to self reflect … spooky stuff going to those places,” she wrote.

The Q&A ended on a lighter note when a fan sent love from Calgary, where Lucic spent four seasons with the Flames. Brittany shared a snapshot from a canoe trip on a turquoise lake, noting that the city holds many cherished memories for their family.

Lucic, a Stanley Cup champion with the Bruins in 2011, played for the Calgary Flames from 2019 to 2023 before re-signing with Boston on a one-year deal last summer. Earlier this month, he was offered a professional tryout to attend the St. Louis Blues training camp for the 2025-26 season.

