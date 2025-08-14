Milan Lucic’s wife Brittany drops ambiguous remark on his potential NHL return after alleged domestic violence charge in 2023

On Tuesday, ex-NHLer Milan Lucic’s wife Brittany Lucic hosted a Q&A session with ther followers on Instagram. During the segment, she addressed questions about her husband’s recovery and potential return to the ice.
In one exchange, a follower praised Milan for “kicking his troubles” and Brittany for supporting him. She replied, writing:
“Me too! Proud of our incredibly powerful journey… doesn’t need to be a life sentence when you put in the hard right work!”
When asked directly if Lucic intended to return to the NHL, Brittany posted a click of Milan in swimming trunks and wrote:
“I’m not sure but he looks great!”
Lucic previously faced an alleged domestic violence charge stemming from a November 2023 incident at the couple’s Boston home. Prosecutors dropped the case in February 2024 after Brittany invoked marital privilege and declined to testify. Lucic had taken an indefinite leave from the Boston Bruins and entered the NHL/NHLPA Player Assistance Program in the wake of the arrest.
Milan Lucic’s wife opens up on navigating the challenges of healing their relationship
During the same Instagram Q&A session, Brittany also reflected on the steps she and Milan took to repair their relationship. In response to a question asking if they sought help individually, Brittany wrote:
“Separate! And then together! It’s a powerful journey I will share more about my views/path eventually! 🤍”
She also spoke about the importance of personal accountability saying that it can be easy to place blame elsewhere but much harder to recognize one’s own role in a situation. Brittany described self-reflection as an uncomfortable yet necessary process in moving forward.
“Isn’t it so easy to blame others, have no accountability, identify the role you played in your life, or even have to self reflect … spooky stuff going to those places.”
She closed out this portion of the Q&A with a scenic snapshot from a canoe trip on a turquoise mountain lake when one follower sent them love from Calgary. She mentioned that the city holds many cherished memories for them.
Milan Lucic played for the Calgary Flames from the 2019-20 season through the 2022-23 season. He joined the team in July 2019 after being traded from the Edmonton Oilers in exchange for James Neal. Following the conclusion of the 2022-23 season, Lucic left Calgary in the summer of 2023 and signed a one-year deal to return to the Boston Bruins as a free agent
