  • home icon
  • NHL
  • Ottawa senators
  • "Always been a dirtball", "Another dive": NHL fans divided over Ryan Hartman's ejection for attempting to injure Tim Stutzle

"Always been a dirtball", "Another dive": NHL fans divided over Ryan Hartman's ejection for attempting to injure Tim Stutzle

By Abhilasha Aditi
Modified Feb 02, 2025 10:19 GMT
NHL: Minnesota Wild at Chicago Blackhawks - Source: Imagn
Ryan Hartman's hit on Tim Stutzle drew reactions from NHL fans (Source: Imagn)

Ryan Hartman’s ejection from Saturday’s game between the Minnesota Wild and Ottawa Senators caused a stir among fans. Hartman received a five-minute “attempting to injure” penalty for an incident with Tim Stutzle. After a faceoff, Hartman brought Stutzle down and pushed his head into the ice. Stutzle was bleeding from a cut above his eye but stayed in the game.

Fans reacted on X after Spittin’ Chiclets shared the clip.

"Ryan Hartman was given a match penalty for attempt to injure on this play with Tim Stützle 🫣," Spittin’ Chiclets captioned the tweet.
also-read-trending Trending
"Hartman has always been a dirtball," one fan said.
"Another dive. He was committed to the bit and gave himself an ouchie," another fan said.
"Stutzle beat Hartman on the faceoff. Hartman's hand loses control of his stick when pulling back. Hartman catches himself off-balance. Hartman puts his entire body weight on Stutzle to stay upright. Stutzle is already bent over like a dog. Doesn't look intentional," one fan said.

Here are some more reactions to Ryan Hartman's hit from fans on X:

"I would hope to see some suspension and fines from that kind of play," a fan said.
"He tried to knock out all of Perfetti's teeth on a face off too. He's a weak coward, hope someone takes him out soon," another fan said.
"But cross check Larkin is the neck is no penalty, no fine, no suspension, but the league will admit they got it wrong. This has happened multiple times" one fan said.

Ryan Hartman is likely will face a supplemental review for the incident. He has been suspended four times before in his career.

Ryan Hartman couldn't revive the Wild, losing a 6-0 shutout to the Senators

The Ottawa Senators beat the Minnesota Wild 6-0 on Saturday for their fourth straight win. Jake Sanderson had a goal and three assists. Josh Norris scored short-handed at 18:01 of the first period.

Tim Stutzle made it 2-0 at 7:38 of the second, tapping in a pass from Brady Tkachuk. Michael Amadio scored at 8:45 with a quick shot over Filip Gustavsson’s glove.

Ottawa added three power-play goals early in the third. Sanderson scored at 0:38, Tkachuk at 1:37, and Drake Batherson at 2:52. Leevi Merilainen made 16 saves for his third shutout.

Nylander continues cold streak, dreadful PK, and more: 3 reasons why Toronto Maple Leafs lost 4-1 to Dallas Stars

Quick Links

Edited by nagpaltusharn25
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी