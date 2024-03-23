"Always a little bit nerve-wracking time": Scott Laughton opens up about trade deadline stress, expresses gratitude for remaining with Flyers 

Philadelphia Flyers forward Scott Laughton is glad he is still part of the club after several rumors surfaced about him potentially being traded before the 2024 NHL Trade Deadline this past month on March 8. Despite the rumors, General Manager Daniel Brier assured him he would not be traded.

Expand Tweet

Scott Laughton, in an interview with NHL.com writer Adam Kimelman, said:

Always a little bit nerve-wracking time with all the rumors flying around, but very happy and grateful to still be here and be a part of this great group."

Even Laughton's teammates stood up for the forward, who reportedly went to the Flyers' management to ensure he would not be traded away. Laughton was left feeling emotional when discussing the matter. He added:

"Makes me pretty emotional, to be honest," he said. "To have that type of support from the room is amazing. I try and be the same guy every day for the guys, and the guy that people can lean on in different situations. So it means a lot to me and it's very special."

Throughout the whole ordeal, Scott Laughton remains a Flyer and is quite happy being a part of the locker room. He feels proud that he gets to lead the youngsters of the team and be a leader amongst the Philadelphia Flyers squad.

Laughton has 12 goals and 22 assists this season, tallying 34 points in 70 games. He has been playing for the Flyers for the past 11 seasons, where he has garnered many memories with the club.

Scott Laughton scores game-winner as Flyers beat Toronto Maple Leafs

On March 19, the Philadelphia Flyers took down the Toronto Maple Leafs in a thriller where Scott Laughton scored the game-winner, in what was a revenge win for the Flyers, winning 4-3.

The previous week, on March 14, the Maple Leafs won that respective matchup at the Wells Fargo Arena and took the important two points from the Flyers in what was also a thriller.

Philadelphia Flyers head coach John Tortorella spoke to The Hockey News' Siobhan Nolan and said:

"They played a good game. Sam [Ersson] was outstanding... [Toronto] is a tough team. They don't move up or down in the standings, they just play."

Philadelphia currently sits third in the Metropolitan Division with 79 points. They face the Boston Bruins next at home on Saturday.