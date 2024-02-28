NHL Trade Rumors: Insider believes Boston Bruins could end making run for Philadelphia Flyers blue-liner

The trade deadline edges closer as the Philadelphia Flyers seem to be busy sorting out contracts of two of their important stars in Sean Walker and Nick Seeler. While they try to hold on to their stars, the Boston Bruins are lurking around the corner according to NHL Insider David Pagnotta.

David Pagnotta went on X with his opinion on what he feels regarding the Flyers situation between Seeler and Walker and how their contracts are being worked upon.

Pagnotta tweeted:

"As the #LetsGoFlyers try to get Nick Seeler signed to an extension, they still haven’t formally started discussions with Sean Walker’s camp."

Pagnotta went onto add where the Boston Bruins may make a last ditch effort in the event an unexpected outcome happens where he isn't signed by the deadline day.

"If he isn’t signed by the deadline, and the price tag for him on the trade market drops, expect the #NHLBruins to engage."

As drama heats up, Bruins may find the lower price very lucrative to turn down a chance to sign the Philadelphia Flyers blue-liner as Sean Walker could be an effective addition to their already exciting squad.

Does Nick Seeler have a future with the Philadelphia Flyers

Nick Seeler is enroute to becoming an unrestricted free-agent in the summer as the Philadelphia Flyers try to hold onto the 30-year old star.

Seeler, who has had an impressive season so far with 59 appearances, will be looking for a good deal while the extension conversation begins. As per David Pagnotta:

"On Seeler, sounds like the initial contract ask wasn't received overly well from Philly's side. Talks ongoing, I believe, but sounds like #LetsGoFlyers want him in the $2.5M-$3M AAV range, and Seeler's camp is looking for a fair bit more over multi-years."

Given Philadelphia Flyers are on the look for a good finish to the regular season followed by the playoffs, they would want to hold onto their big stars and not risk losing them.