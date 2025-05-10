  • home icon
  Anaheim Ducks new HC Joel Quenneville set to make major changes to coaching staff: Report

Anaheim Ducks new HC Joel Quenneville set to make major changes to coaching staff: Report

By Ankit Kumar
Modified May 10, 2025 19:28 GMT
NHL: Arizona Coyotes at Florida Panthers - Source: Imagn
Joel Quenneville plans coaching staff changes for Anaheim Ducks, Insider reports (Source: Imagn)

On Thursday, the Anaheim Ducks named Joel Quenneville as their new head coach. This decision has caused some controversy. Quenneville, a former coach of the Chicago Blackhawks, was part of the 2010 scandal involving a cover-up of a sexual assault claim.

After receiving a ban from the NHL for a few years, he was reinstated last summer. Despite the past, the Ducks decided to bring him in to help lead the team.

In his first statement on Friday, Quenneville acknowledged the situation and said it was a new day for him. He mentioned he would work to better understand the challenges survivors face. He also shared how impressed he was by the Ducks' young players and their fast-paced game when he watched them in January.

On Saturday, NHL insider David Pagnotta reported that changes may be coming to the Ducks’ coaching staff. He posted on X (formerly Twitter) that the team and Quenneville plan to make staff changes.

"Not sure on timeframe, but hearing the Ducks and new head coach Joel Quenneville will be making some changes to the coaching staff," Pagnotta tweeted.

In a follow-up tweet, Pagnotta wrote,

"Quick follow up: Sounds like the Ducks will be replacing their assistant coaches"
This move shows that Quenneville wants to bring in a new approach to the coaching staff and shape the team’s future.

Anaheim Ducks players share support for Joel Quenneville as head coach

On Friday, Anaheim Ducks players shared their thoughts on Joel Quenneville being named head coach.

"We have a great leadership group, but when you can add that type of coach it's huge for everyone," Troy Terry said.
Frank Vatrano also praised Quenneville's hockey knowledge.

"I think his mind for the game is great," Vatrano said.
Ryan Strome mentioned he got many calls with good things to say about the hire.

"My phone rang like 10-15 times...with people having great things to say," Strome said.

Quenneville’s return to coaching will be his first since October 2021.

Also read: NHL insider speculates on controversial HC Joel Quenneville's contract with Anaheim Ducks following long suspension

Ankit Kumar

Ankit Kumar

Ankit is an NHL journalist at Sportskeeda with over 3 years of experience in the writing industry. He has expertise in sports, product, and travel content writing. His interest in ice hockey was piqued after watching Sidney Crosby play and he has been passionately following the game since then. Ankit admires Crosby’s personality and hockey IQ, and when he crossed the 1,500 points tally, Ankit was among the biggest fans to celebrate the occasion.

An Edmonton Oilers fan because of Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl, Ankit also admires the Pittsburgh Penguins due to Crosby and the Colorado Avalanche for Nathan MacKinnon. He is also a fan of Wayne Gretzky and Bobby Orr.

Holding a Bachelor’s degree in English Literature and Language, Ankit believes his education has helped him develop a knack for presenting information in a precise and compelling manner. He only sources information from credible avenues and trusted people from his network for his articles.

When he is not watching or writing about the NHL, Ankit loves listening to music and reading books.

