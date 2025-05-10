Anaheim Ducks new HC Joel Quenneville set to make major changes to coaching staff: Report

On Thursday, the Anaheim Ducks named Joel Quenneville as their new head coach. This decision has caused some controversy. Quenneville, a former coach of the Chicago Blackhawks, was part of the 2010 scandal involving a cover-up of a sexual assault claim.

After receiving a ban from the NHL for a few years, he was reinstated last summer. Despite the past, the Ducks decided to bring him in to help lead the team.

In his first statement on Friday, Quenneville acknowledged the situation and said it was a new day for him. He mentioned he would work to better understand the challenges survivors face. He also shared how impressed he was by the Ducks' young players and their fast-paced game when he watched them in January.

On Saturday, NHL insider David Pagnotta reported that changes may be coming to the Ducks’ coaching staff. He posted on X (formerly Twitter) that the team and Quenneville plan to make staff changes.

"Not sure on timeframe, but hearing the Ducks and new head coach Joel Quenneville will be making some changes to the coaching staff," Pagnotta tweeted.

In a follow-up tweet, Pagnotta wrote,

"Quick follow up: Sounds like the Ducks will be replacing their assistant coaches"

This move shows that Quenneville wants to bring in a new approach to the coaching staff and shape the team’s future.

Anaheim Ducks players share support for Joel Quenneville as head coach

On Friday, Anaheim Ducks players shared their thoughts on Joel Quenneville being named head coach.

"We have a great leadership group, but when you can add that type of coach it's huge for everyone," Troy Terry said.

Frank Vatrano also praised Quenneville's hockey knowledge.

"I think his mind for the game is great," Vatrano said.

Ryan Strome mentioned he got many calls with good things to say about the hire.

"My phone rang like 10-15 times...with people having great things to say," Strome said.

Quenneville’s return to coaching will be his first since October 2021.

