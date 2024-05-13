"No other decision is acceptable": NHL analyst demands disciplinary action against Carson Soucy for high-sticking Connor McDavid

Carson Soucy and Connor McDavid were tussling after Game 3's final whistle. Soucy shoved away an Oilers player and pushed off McDavid behind the Canucks' net after they fought for the puck. In retaliation, McDavid two-hand slashed Soucy.

Carson Soucy poked his stick at McDavid and as the two squared off, and Nikita Zadorov shoved Connor McDavid from behind. McDavid was caught off guard and while in his falling motion, Soucy cross-checked him near the neck area. Had McDavid not lost his balance, Soucy's high-stick would have made contact with the Oilers captain's head.

Averting any major injury from the dangerous cross-check and high-stick, a fuming Conor McDavid recovered quickly and engaged in a scrum with multiple Vancouver Canucks players. Only one other Oiler had come in McDavid's defense after Soucy's high-stick.

WATCH: Connor McDavid takes dangerous high stick to the neck owing to Carson Soucy cross-check

TSN analyst Craig Button chimed in on the incident on JayOnrait's JayOnSC show:

"Jay, it's really clear there. This is a suspension. Absolutely. There needs to be a suspension. Anything less than a suspension to Carson Soucy is wrong."

Button opined, irrespective of Zadorov's shove from behind, Soucy's stick would have caught McDavid in his face:

"Soucy is going right to the head there. It doesn't matter that he got cross checked by Zadorov. (It's during the) End of the game, not a hockey play."

Button demanded the the NHL Department of Player Safety to take supplemental disciplinary action against Carson Soucy and said:

"If the Department of Player Safety does not suspend Carson Soucy, they have failed in doing their job and applying supplemental discipline. No other decision is acceptable."

Carson Soucy's return from multiple injuries has helped Vancouver Canucks' playoff run

Carson Soucy's first lengthy absence this season was for 23 games after he sustained a left foot injury while blocking a shot against the Montreal Canadiens on November 12.

Soucy returned from the foot injury on Jan. 6 but sustained a hand injury during a 6-4 win over the Toronto Maple Leafs on Jan. 20. Soucy had exited during the third period after blocking a shot with his hand.

The 29 year-old defenseman was expected to be out of play for five to six weeks and made his return for the Vancouver Canucks on March 5, 2024, against the Kings, after missing 17 games.

In the 21 games he played before his return from the second injury, Soucy had six points in the season, coming from two goals and four assists. He was excited when he made his second return and in an interview with NHL.com's Dan Greenspan, he said:

"Been a long time coming twice now. Just excited to get things going, hopefully put together a nice stretch before playoffs here."

In the 2023-24 Stanley Cup playoffs, Carson Soucy has skated in nine games and has four assists amassing four points, a +/- rating of 3. The defenseman also had 27 hits and has made nine blocks.