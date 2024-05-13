  • home icon
  • NHL
  • Connor McDavid
  • WATCH: Connor McDavid takes dangerous high stick to the neck owing to Carson Soucy cross-check

WATCH: Connor McDavid takes dangerous high stick to the neck owing to Carson Soucy cross-check

By Srihari Anand
Modified May 13, 2024 04:56 GMT
NHL: Stanley Cup Playoffs-Edmonton Oilers at Vancouver Canucks
Connor McDavid high-sticked to the neck by Carson Soucy

Connor McDavid escaped a serious injury after receiving a high stick to his neck during the final moments of Oilers-Canucks Game 3 on Sunday. Carson Soucy pushed off an Oilers teammates and in retaliation, McDavid whacked his stick at Soucy, who returnsd the favor.

Nikita Zadorov came skating in and shoved Connor McDavid from behind, which forced the Oilers captain into a falling motion. At the same instant, Carson Soucy high-sticked McDavid, which caught him in the neck area. McDavid fell onto the ice as his Oilers teammates came to his defense.

Connor McDavid seemed fine after his initial fall, as he got up and was in the middle of a big scrum after the final whistle had sounded. The Oilers attempted to make a comeback but lost Game 3 4-3.

Quick Links

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी