WATCH: Connor McDavid takes dangerous high stick to the neck owing to Carson Soucy cross-check

Connor McDavid escaped a serious injury after receiving a high stick to his neck during the final moments of Oilers-Canucks Game 3 on Sunday. Carson Soucy pushed off an Oilers teammates and in retaliation, McDavid whacked his stick at Soucy, who returnsd the favor.

Nikita Zadorov came skating in and shoved Connor McDavid from behind, which forced the Oilers captain into a falling motion. At the same instant, Carson Soucy high-sticked McDavid, which caught him in the neck area. McDavid fell onto the ice as his Oilers teammates came to his defense.

Expand Tweet

Connor McDavid seemed fine after his initial fall, as he got up and was in the middle of a big scrum after the final whistle had sounded. The Oilers attempted to make a comeback but lost Game 3 4-3.