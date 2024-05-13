Former Canucks goalie calls for action on Zach Hyman following Carson Soucy’s suspension

According to former NHL netminder Eddie Lack, Edmonton Oilers’ forward Zach Hyman should be suspended in the wake of Vancouver Canucks defenseman Carson Soucy’s one-game ban.

The Department of Player Safety (DoPS) announced the disciplinary action following Soucy’s cross-check on Oilers’ center Connor McDavid in Game 3 of the Oilers-Canucks second-round series.

Eddie Lack had some choice words for the decision, commenting on a post from the Spittin’ Chiclets podcast.

"Now do Hyman," Lack commented.

Expand Tweet

Lack’s comment refers to the play in which Zach Hyman intentionally cross-checked Vancouver defenseman Nikita Zadorov. The incident occurred in Game 3, moments after the Soucy's cross-check on McDavid.

According to insider Dan Murphy, Zadorov needed stitches to sew up a cut on his face following the hit.

Expand Tweet

There was no penalty called on the play. There has been no word from the DoPS regarding potential disciplinary action against Hyman or if the play has been reviewed.

Meanwhile, Zadorov was fined $5,000 for the play that led to Soucy's suspension.

News of the suspension has not sat well with Canucks’ coach Rick Tocchet. Per Murphy, Tocchet said the league needed to look into Hyman's cross-check.

The Canucks and Oilers will renew hostilities in Game 4 on Tuesday night. The Canucks will look to take a 3-1 series lead, putting the Oilers on the brink of elimination.

Zach Hyman and the Oilers looking for answers

Following the Oilers’ Game 3 loss, questions emerge about what needs to change for the Oilers to turn the series around.

"Yes, we need more saves," Oilers coach Kris Knoblauch said (per NHL.com).

These comments by Knoblauch seem to point the finger at goaltending as the main issue moving forward.

Edmonton starter Stuart Skinner conceded four goals on fifteen shots in Game 3 before being pulled in favor of backup Calvin Pickard.

“We’ll see what he’s got in the future, whether it’s Game 4 or Game 5 or whenever it is,” Knoblauch said. “But we’ll see ‘Stu’ again.”

It seems the Oilers’ playoff hopes hinge on goaltending. In offense, Leon Draisaitl leads the team with 18 points, while Zach Hyman tops the team with nine goals.

The Oilers have the firepower to win games. But, according to the Knoblauch, Skinner may be in a tight spot.

“Yeah, I think tonight’s one he’d like to have back,” Knoblauch said.

The Oilers must find answers quickly. They’ll be looking to even the series against the Canucks. But the way things are going, it doesn’t matter how many goals Hyman scores or how many points Connor McDavid racks up.

The Oilers’ season will depend on their goaltending.