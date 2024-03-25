Zach Hyman credits Connor McDavid after reaching 50-goal milestone - "I wouldn't be in this position without (him)"

Zach Hyman of the Edmonton Oilers scored his 50th goal of the season on Sunday night against the Ottawa Senators. In the 5-3 loss to the Senators, Zach Hyman recorded the Oiler's third goal of the game.

In an interview with Mark Spector of Sportsnet, Zach Hyman said:

“I wouldn't be in this position without (McDavid), and it was fitting that he was able to set me up for it.

Zach Hyman has been on a tear in the NHL, and especially for the Edmonton Oilers, who are surging in the standings in a competitive Western Conference. Hyman had signed with the Oilers franchise back in 2021 to play with the likes of Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl, where it has rubbed off well.

Mark Spector of Sportsnet asked Connor McDavid for his thoughts on Hyman and this is what he said:

“A guy who was supposed to just be a checker in this league. Not sure if he would ever make it to this league.”

Hyman recalled the day he started in the minors and told Mark Spector these words regarding his career:

“In university, I had two goals in my first year. I was drafted, and I was just a draft pick. I was no longer a prospect. Everyone kind of wrote me off,”

Hyman has four goals in the last three games and has recorded a point in most of the games played by the Edmonton Oilers this season.

Zach Hyman receives a warm welcome back to Toronto

Zach Hyman returned to Toronto to take on the Maple Leafs last weekend. He scored a goal in the contest, however, his team lost 6-3 to a dominating Toronto Maple Leafs team.

His ability to score goals comes naturally from his days with the Toronto Maple Leafs, where the AHL affiliate, Toronto Marlies helped shape his gameplay in general.

In an interview with Lance Hornby of MSN, Hyman had this to say about his experience with the Maple Leafs:

“I played a lot and spent a lot of time with those guys,” Hyman said of Nylander, Morgan Rielly, Nazem Kadri, Mitch Marner, and Matthews. “We grew up together on the Marlies (with Keefe as coach) and as first-year pros. I definitely stay in touch with them. We were at Mitchy’s wedding this summer."

For most of his career, Hyman was a part of the Maple Leafs franchise before going to Edmonton. He was greeted by most employees at the Scotiabank Arena and the fans that spectated the game.