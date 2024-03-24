"Don't need to bring up his name": Connor McDavid on having to use his influence to get Zach Hyman on Canada roster for 4 Nations tourney

As the NHL season unfolds, one player who has been a standout for the Edmonton Oilers is Zach Hyman. Having achieved career highs in goals, assists and points last year, Hyman is on track to surpass those milestones this season.

Zach Hyman's been killing it on the ice this season, no doubt about it. He's banged in 49 goals in just 67 games, showing some serious consistency that's got everyone talking.

Hyman's season hit a real high when the Oilers went head-to-head with the Toronto Maple Leafs, his old team. He held the ground for the Oilers but missed his fifty in that game.

During a practice session, Connor McDavid, Oilers captain, was questioned about Hyman's potential inclusion on Team Canada's roster for the upcoming Four Nations Tournament.

"I don't need to bring up his name, his play has probably put him on the radar... it's still a long ways away," McDavid said (via The Hockey News).

Hyman's impressive goal-scoring record, tied for second in the NHL alongside Sam Reinhart, makes a strong case for his selection to represent Canada internationally.

Fans are waiting to hear if Zach Hyman will land a spot on Team Canada.

Connor McDavid has to use his influence to get Hyman on Canada's roster for the Four Nations Tournament.

Zach Hyman and the Oilers lost 6-3 to the Leafs

Bobby McMann stepped up with two goals and an assist, while Auston Matthews sealed the deal with his NHL-leading 58th goal in an empty net as the Toronto Maple Leafs won over the Edmonton Oilers 6-3.

Pontus Holmberg impressed with two goals, while William Nylander notched a goal and an assist. Matthews also chipped in with an assist to his tally. Ilya Samsonov made 31 saves before exiting due to injury, leading Martin Jones to take over in relief.

Toronto's win pushed their record to 40-20-9, while Edmonton's recent strong performances didn't prevent them from slipping to 42-22-4. Noteworthy goals from former Maple Leafs player Zach Hyman (his 49th), Corey Perry and Leon Draisaitl, paired with Connor McDavid's three assists, weren't enough. Goaltenders Stuart Skinner and Calvin Pickard shared duties for Edmonton.

The game showcased Toronto's early capitalization, building a commanding 5-0 lead by the second period. Although Edmonton mounted a comeback with goals from Hyman, Perry and Draisaitl, Toronto held firm for the win. The Oilers will now prepare to face off against the Ottawa Senators.