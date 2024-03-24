"This is Toronto's Stanley Cup": NHL fans react Edmonton Oilers' 6-3 loss vs Toronto Maple Leafs

Edmonton Oilers were down 5-0 at the end of the second period with Leafs' unexpected heroes, Bobby McMann and Pontus Holmberg, stepping up and scoring two goals apiece.

The Oilers' attempt at crawling back into the game in the third period felt short and the game ended 6-3 in favor of the Maple Leafs.

After Edmonton Oilers' loss, fans shared their takes on X, formerly Twitter. One fan had their say in who's the better player between Auston Matthews and Connor McDavid -

Another believes this year's Stanley Cup belongs to the Toronto Maple Leafs -

"This is Toronto's Stanley Cup"

One fan ranked Bobby McMann over Connor McDavid after tonight's game. Although both forwards had 3 points from the game, McMann scored two goals and one assist while the Oilers captain had 3 assists.

Some fans criticized Oilers defenseman Evan Bouchard and said -

"Bouchard useless as always again."

Earlier, ESPN analyst John Buccigross had also criticized Bouchard during the game, calling him "soft and disinterested" in carrying out his defensive duties.

Some fans looked at the positives from the game and pointed out the Oilers' attempt at coming back in the final period, and said -

Another fan felt goaltender Stuart Skinner should have been pulled from the game after conceding three goals, and said -

Skinner was eventually pulled out from the game in the third period when Calvin Pickard went in goal. The Edmonton Oilers were already down 5-0 at the time.

One fan admitted the Leafs were the better team tonight and said -

"Didn’t show up on the big stage tonight. Can’t win them all. Better team won tonight"

Edmonton Oilers vs Toronto Maple Leafs Game Recap:

Bobby McMann scored the opening goal for the Maple Leafs. William Nylander doubled the Leafs lead after scoring a power play goal in the final minutes of the first period.

Pontus Holmberg scored two back-to-back goals in the second period before Bobby McMann doubled his goals tally to make it 5-0 for the Toronto Maple Leafs.

The Edmonton Oilers got off to a promising start in the third period with Zach Hyman's 49th goal of the season. New veteran addition Corey Perry scored on the powerplay to reduce the gap to three goals.

Leon Draisaitl made it 5-3 for the Oilers with his 16th minute goal. Leafs' Ilya Samsonov exited the game after he sustained an apparent injury trying to save Draisaitl's shot.

Per THN's David Alter, Maple Leafs coach Sheldon Keefe provided an update on Samsonov's status post game and said :

"I'm not going to give you too many details right now, but it looks like he'll be fine and won't miss any time."

In an attempt to crawl back into the game, Edmonton Oilers emptied their net but Auston Matthews took advantage and scored his 58th goal of the 2023-24 season.

The Oilers and Maple Leafs tie the regular season series 1-1, with the Oilers having won 4-2 in January. If these two teams are to meet again this year, it will be in the Stanley Cup playoffs.