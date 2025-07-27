Analyst opines Lane Hutson could lead trend of young stars taking mid-term deals under new CBA

Calder Trophy winner Lane Hutson could spearhead a new trend in which young NHL stars would sign short-term as opposed to long-term deals.

In a July 22 interview on TSN Radio, NHL analyst Jim Biringer talked about how Lane Hutson, along with other rising NHL stars, could opt for shorter-term deals under the Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA) set to come into effect after this upcoming season.

Biringer stated the following:

“I think you’re going to see a different trend now, because the new CBA rules next year, right? Max length is seven, and then six years with another team. So I think teams with the salary cap, taking the increase that we expected to these huge jumps, especially next year, and then the year after that, where we’re seeing projections like $113-$120 million salary cap.” Biringer added, “I could see young players saying, hey, you know what? Maybe I’ll take three years? Maybe I’ll take four years, and I want to bet on myself again.”

Biringer pointed out that the first player to go the short-term route was Toronto Maple Leafs captain Auston Matthews. Instead of signing a max eight-year deal with the club, he opted for a four-year contract.

In Biringer’s estimation, other stars like Connor McDavid, Jack Eichel, and Kirill Kaprizov could follow Matthews’ lead.

Biringer offered this insight into Lane Hutson’s specific situation:

“Is that an option for Lane Hutson? Sure, it is. He can bet on himself. He’s already a really good defenseman in the National Hockey League. He’s probably going to be a great defenseman in the National Hockey League. But could I see him doing that? Absolutely.”

Lane Hutson is entering the final year of his three-year entry-level contract. His current cap hit is $950K. So, the Canadiens will need to figure out an extension for him sooner rather than later.

Lane Hutson’s new contract not a priority for Canadiens

Hutson could sign a short term deal in Montreal

A May 31 piece in The Athletic quoted Montreal Canadiens GM Kent Hughes regarding Lane Hutson’s new contract. Hughes was quoted as saying the following on upcoming contract negotiations with Hutson’s camp:

“I saw that he mentioned he’d like to get his contract settled sooner rather than later. So we’ll call his agent and we’ll see. But it’s not like it’s a priority. I find it’s important to communicate, to learn what’s important to Lane, and from there we’ll see if there’s a way to agree on a contract.”

Hughes indicated that the timing for Hutson’s new contract could go the way Cole Caufield’s did. Caufield re-signed with the Canadiens until after his entry-level contract ended.

While Hughes was adamant about signing Hutson “sooner rather than later,” there’s no timetable for a contract.

Hutson has been eligible to sign an extension since July 1. There’s no indication that negotiations will continue during the season. So, Canadiens’ fans may have to wait a bit longer to get news on Hutson inking a brand-new deal in Montreal.

About the author Nestor Quixtan Nestor is an NHL and MLB writer at Sportskeeda with over 10 years of experience. Growing up in Toronto, he became an avid Maple Leafs and Blue Jays fan, but also admires the New York Islanders and Los Angeles Dodgers for their dominance in the 80s. Holding an Economics and Education major, Nestor’s passion for writing and sporting events led him to take up reporting about the sport professionally.



