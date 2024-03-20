Analyst slams John Tortorella's "awful" decision to bench Flyers captain Sean Couturier against Leafs

TSN hockey analyst Jeff O'Neal has criticized the Philadelphia Flyers head coach John Tortorella for benching captain Sean Couturier in the game against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Tuesday. The game ended with the Flyers beating the Leafs 4-3.

Couturier is having a tough time getting back into his groove and has been moved down to the lineup since the middle of last month. This has also resulted in a significant decrease in his game time.

The 31-year-old veteran forward is disappointed with how he has been treated and is still looking for ways to receive advice on areas where he can improve:

"I've gotten the same answers as you guys, just need to see more," Couturier said (via NHL.com). "I'm still looking to find out what that is. I'm trying every game, it's not like I'm just sitting around or doing nothing I think. I felt the last couple of games, with the limited ice time or opportunities I've been getting, I've been doing all right."

O'Neill was far from impressed with John Tortorella's decision to bench Sean Couturier against the Maple Leafs. The analyst reckoned that at this stage of the season, there should be alternative methods to motivate a veteran player like Couturier rather than scratching him.

Jeff O'Neill suggested that, given Couturier's experience and accolades like the Selke Trophy, a different approach to motivation could be more effective.

“I didn't play for him. I'm gonna go off the board and calling it awful. I think it's at the point in the season where you've got a veteran player, the captain of your team, there's got to be a different method to motivate somebody instead of scratching them. Couturier has been around a long time, he's one Selke’s, do something else," O'Neal said.

The Philadelphia Flyers face the Carolina Hurricanes on Thursday, and it remains to be seen whether John Tortorella will give Sean Couturier more playing time.

How John Tortorella's Flyers beat the Maple Leafs

After facing back-to-back defeats, John Tortorella and the Philadelphia Flyers bounced back with a dramatic 4-3 win over the Maple Leafs on Tuesday night.

Four different players scored for the Flyers in the matchup, with Morgan Frost and Owen Tippett collecting two points apiece in the win. Samuel Ersson made 27 saves and ended the night with a.900 SV%.

Meanwhile, John Tavares, William Nylander, and Tyler Bertuzzi were the scorers for the Maple Leafs. With two crucial points, the Philadelphia Flyers (78 points) lead the fourth-placed Washington Capitals in the Metro Division.