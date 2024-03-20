Sean Couturier breaks silence on getting benched for Flyers vs Leafs

Philadelphia Flyers captain Sean Couturier spoke about being benched for the 4-3 win over the Toronto Maple Leafs on Tuesday.

After being sidelined for 22 months because of two back surgeries, Couturier started the season healthy and was playing as the team's top forward.

However, his performance has declined a bit recently, leading to the veteran being moved down the lineup in the middle of last month. Couturier's ice time has significantly decreased since his demotion.

Ahead of Tuesday's game against the Maple Leafs, Sean Couturier was disappointed with the way he's been treated around:

"It's tough," he said. "I feel I've been putting the work in for a while, I know I've been struggling, trying to work on my game. Definitely frustrated with the way I've been treated around, I guess, lately. It is what it is."

When asked if he has received any guidance on areas to improve, the Flyers captain said:

"I've gotten the same answers as you guys, just need to see more," Couturier said. "I'm still looking to find out what that is. I'm trying every game, it's not like I'm just sitting around or doing nothing I think. I felt the last couple of games, with the limited ice time or opportunities I've been getting, I've been doing all right.

"But I guess we're going with the best lineup available tonight to get a win, so it is what it is."

The 31-year-old veteran played a season-low 11 minutes in the Flyers' 6-5 loss to the Boston Bruins last week, and has played less than 13 minutes four times in the last 14 games.

Flyers GM speaks on team's decision to healthy scratch Sean Couturier

Philadelphia Flyers GM Danny Briere commented on the Flyers' choice to bench Coutrier against the Toronto Maple Leafs.

The GM mentioned John Tortorella's reputation for treating all players equally, regardless of their status or role on the team:

"I can tell you one thing – with John Tortorella, it doesn't matter who it is. That's what he's known for. He treats everybody the same way."

Despite his struggles, Sean Couturier has recently shown signs of improvement, particularly on defense. He's won 65% of faceoffs, has a plus/minus of -3, and has 36 points through 11 goals and 25 assists in 64 games this season.

When "Torts" was asked if it was time for their captain to receive some extra minutes, the Flyers coach responded:

"I think there are a number of players, him being one, that need to be better."