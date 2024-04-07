"And grabs the leg that wasn't slashed": NHL fans react as Leon Draisaitl receives penalty for slashing Rasmus Andersson

In a heated matchup between the Edmonton Oilers and the Calgary Flames on Saturday night, fans were left buzzing after a controversial penalty call against Oilers star Leon Draisaitl.

The incident occurred during a tense moment in the game when Draisaitl was penalized for slashing Flames defenseman Rasmus Andersson.

As the video of the altercation circulated online, NHL enthusiasts took to X to voice their opinions on the matter.

Zach, an Edmonton Oilers reporter, shared a video post on X (formerly Twitter), writing:

"Boy, that’s a pretty vicious slash from Leon Draisaitl on Rasmus Andersson here…"

This post quickly caught the attention of fans, sparking a flurry of reactions from all corners of the hockey community.

One Twitter user, @Stephenjamills, humorously commented:

"He grabbed the wrong leg."

Meanwhile, @jeffruhlepp expressed disbelief:

"Not sure how he was able to stay in the game after that assault."

However, opinions varied among fans regarding Leon Draisaitl's actions. @Newfiestud_79 suggested that Draisaitl may have exaggerated the impact of the slash in an attempt to draw a penalty:

"Leon embellished to try and sell a 'slash', didn’t get the call so he got pis*y and retaliated…"

Similarly, @TheAdamErickson suggested that Draisaitl's frustration stemmed from his failed attempt at drawing a penalty through acting, quipping:

"Leon was just mad that his terrible acting didn't draw a penalty, so he took one."

Some fans took a more lighthearted approach to the situation, with @StevenGWalton humorously suggesting:

"Someone really needs to special effect that into Leon cutting his legs off with a lightsaber."

However, concerns were also raised about the increasing prevalence of diving and embellishment in the NHL. @BillLund1 expressed unease, writing:

"I feel like I’m seeing a lot more dives in hockey recently and I don’t feel great about it."

Meanwhile, @RyanLeo50897002 provided a breakdown of the penalties assessed during the incident, highlighting the complexities of officiating in hockey:

"4 mins for draisaitl, slash and embellishment. 2 mins Anderson embellishment."

Similarly, @_GA007 criticized the perceived theatrics of players, likening them to soccer players, and lamented the potential impact on the game's integrity:

"Watching it again Rasmus grabs the leg that wasnt 'slashed' - sucks some these NHLers are starting look like soccer players every time they are touched."

Leon Draisaitl shines in win against Flames

In Saturday's game against the Flames, Leon Draisaitl showed what he's made of. He scored a power-play goal, making it his 40th of the season, and managed to get two shots on target.

Plus, he wasn't just about scoring; he blocked two shots and even ended up with two penalty minutes. This milestone goal came right after he hit the impressive 100-point mark for the season.

With a total of 102 points, including 38 on the power play, and 209 shots on goal, he's proving himself as one of the league's top players. And it's not just about offense for him – he's got 76 penalty minutes and 50 hits to his name too.

At 28, Leon Draisaitl is still going strong, showing why he's such a crucial part of the team with a solid plus-26 rating after 76 games.

