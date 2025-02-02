"And they love Kiefer": Canucks Kiefer Sherwood and fiancee Ariela take in 'overnight fosters' Kate and Brooke

Vancouver Canucks forward Kiefer Sherwood and his fiancee Areila Smith welcomed two new members in their family. On Saturday, Ariela posted a series of stories on her Instagram, sharing that the couple have adopted a Labrador Retriever and an Anatolian Shepherd from the Endless Pawsabilities Rescue.

The first story showed Kiefer holding the two puppies in his arms. She shared their names as Kate and Brooke in the next stories.

“Overnight fosters,” Areila wrote in the caption of one of her stories.

via Instagram /@ariela_smith

In the next couple of images, Kate and Brooke can be seen sleeping curled up next to each other.

Trending

“They are getting cuter by the minute,” Areila wrote, tagging the Endless Pawsabilities Rescue’s Instagram account.

In her last story, Areila shared an adorable picture of Sherwood with the puppies. The Vancouver Canucks forward can be seen lying down on the floor beside the two puppies, and Ariela wrote in the caption:

“And they love Kiefer.”

via Instagram /@ariela_smith

Kiefer Sherwood’s fiancee pens sweet message on couple’s 4th anniversary

Earlier last summer, Vancouver Canucks forward Kiefer Sherwood got engaged to his partner, Ariela Smith. Last Saturday, Ariela celebrated their fourth anniversary with a social media post, sharing a black-and-white photo from their pre-wedding photoshoot taken in November 2024.

The couple posed in an outdoor field, with Ariela wearing a long, fitted white dress and Sherwood dressed casually in a suede jacket, plain shirt, and jeans. Areila penned a sweet message for her beau on the special occasion.

“Happy anni 💕🎈4 years and forever more”

Sherwood proposed to Ariela in August 2024 during their trip to the Turks and Caicos Islands at the Amanyara resort, weeks after signing with the Vancouver Canucks. The Canucks even congratulated the couple on their engagement with a special post on their X account.

Expand Tweet

Ariela, a regular at Sherwood’s games, recently requested a hilarious “petition” on Instagram, asking him not to cut his hair after seeing his gameday outfit before a matchup against the Edmonton Oilers in January.

The couple is set to marry on July 26, 2025. Ariela has already begun wedding preparations and she even shared highlights on her Instagram stories visiting bridal boutiques in New York City back in November 2024. They also shared pre-wedding photos taken in Vancouver, British Columbia, featuring their dog, Luca.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback