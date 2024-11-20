"Another coach being the scapegoat for Sweeney and Neely incompetence": B's faithful vent frustration with Bruins top brass over Jim Montgomery firing

Boston Bruins fans vented their frustration with the team's management on social media after the club relieved Jim Montgomery of his duties on Tuesday.

The decision comes as the Bruins' struggles through the season continued. They hold an 8-9-3 record and have lost four of their last five games. The club announced Joe Sacco as the interim coach.

Expand Tweet

Trending

Jim Montgomery spent two seasons behind the bench with the Bruins after being named their 29th coach in 2021. He posted a 120-41-23 record, including a historic NHL campaign where the Bruins went 65-12-5 during the 2022-23 regular season.

Here's how the Bruins faithful reacted to Montgomery's firing on X/Twitter. One said:

"Another coach being the scapegoat for Sweeney and Neely incompetence. I feel for jim man."

Expand Tweet

Another chimed in:

"Don Sweeney and scam Neely outlive another coach. It’s deeper than just Montgomery."

Here are some of the other top reactions on X:

"First Cassidy, now Monty and Sweeney skates by again. Mediocre roster at best but it’s the coaches fault as usual," another posted.

"I feel bad for Monty and his family they got shafted by the players mainly Swayman's hold out. Only 2 coaches out there that could do anything with this team now. Joel Queneville or Mike Babcock," opined another.

"Sweeney and Cam gotta go. Coaching tenure since the cup is getting short. Julien, Cassidy, Montgomery….enough fall guys. Front office needs to own it," a second fan expressed their opinion.

"Don Sweeney is the problem with the Boston Bruins! He's now fired 2 great coaches. One went and won a Stanley Cup after leaving Boston. He blew all the team's available money on 2 washed up vets in Elias Lindholm and Zadorov and over paying Swayman!" another chimed in.

Boston Bruins GM acknowledges Montgomery's contribution while addressing team's performance

Boston Bruins GM Don Sweeny praised Montgomery as a skilled coach and a remarkable individual who positively impacted the organization. He acknowledged Montgomery's achievements, including a record-breaking season, and extended his gratitude to Montgomery and his family.

Sweeny expressed concerns over the Bruins' performance in the 2024-25 season, noting that the team's inconsistency fell short of what fans expected. He said (via NHL.com):

"Our team’s inconsistency and performance in the first 20 games of the 2024-25 season has been concerning and below how the Bruins want to reward our fans."

Joe Sacco will manage his first game as interim manager on Thursday when the Boston Bruins face off with the Utah Hockey Club.

Also Read: Boston Bruins Head Coach Replacements: Top 3 candidates after Jim Montgomery's firing ft. Joel Quenneville

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback