  • home icon
  • NHL
  • "Another Oilers crash out" "Move to Netflix": Hockey fans react to 'FACEOFF: Inside the NHL' season 2 trailer drop

"Another Oilers crash out" "Move to Netflix": Hockey fans react to 'FACEOFF: Inside the NHL' season 2 trailer drop

By Abhilasha Aditi
Published Sep 23, 2025 14:29 GMT
Philadelphia Flyers v Washington Capitals - Source: Getty
Hockey fans share excitement after ‘FACEOFF: Inside the NHL’ season 2 trailer drops (Source: Getty)

The NHL shared the trailer for season two of FACEOFF: Inside the NHL. The new season will feature six episodes and focus on players at different stages of their careers. Brady Tkachuk, Sidney Crosby, Anze Kopitar, William Nylander and Seth Jarvis are among the names highlighted.

Ad

They posted on X, writing,

"A new season of Faceoff: Inside the NHL premieres Oct. 3 on Prime Video."

With the release date set, many are already looking forward to Oct. 3 when the series drops on Prime Video.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

The series also looks at Johnny Gaudreau’s passing, Toronto’s playoff run, Carolina’s fight to prove themselves, Florida’s physical play, and the Edmonton Oilers’ attempt to move forward from last year.

Fans reacted with excitement and humor after seeing the trailer.

"Move to Netflix," a fan said.
Ad
"Another Oilers crash out sound bite. Can’t wait," another fan commented.
Ad
"Oooh I got chills watching this. Can’t wait to watch," one X user impressed by the way the trailer was made.

Here are some more reactions from on X.

"Marner telling the team to hit people is funny af," one fan wrote.
"Can’t wait to see Americans crying and Canadians celebrating," commented another fan.
Ad
"LEHSGOOO," a fan tweeted.

Brady Tkachuk's favorites in Faceoff: Inside the NHL

In May, Ottawa Senators captain Brady Tkachuk was ready for Season 2 of FACEOFF: Inside the NHL. Speaking to the media during the Amazon Upfront event in Toronto, he said he is excited to see Sidney Crosby and Marc-Andre Fleury.

"Just seeing the behind the scenes as not just hockey players but us as people,” Brady Tkachuk said, via NHL.com. "I’m really excited to see Sidney Crosby and Marc-Andre Fleury and their preparation for a game and who they are as people.
Ad
"When you are competing against them it’s always battles against them but to see them, what they’re like and what they do and to see what kind of people they are, it will be really awesome.”

Season 2 includes Crosby, Fleury, Nylander, Kopitar, Jarvis, Sean Monahan, Zach Werenski, Quinton Byfield, Thomas Harley, Wyatt Johnston, Mikko Rantanen and Brendan Shanahan. Matthew Tkachuk returns from Season 1, and his brother Brady is also part of the lineup.

This season will cover Alex Ovechkin’s chase of Wayne Gretzky’s goals record. It will also include the Stanley Cup Playoffs. The 4 Nations Face-Off is featured as well. Brady and Matthew Tkachuk played in that event, adding to its excitement.

About the author
Abhilasha Aditi

Abhilasha Aditi

Abhilasha is an NHL writer at Sportskeeda. Holding a Bachelor of Business Administration degree, her interest in writing hockey was piqued after watching an NHL skills video on YouTube. The 2023 Stanley Cup Finale series between the Vegas Golden Knights and Florida Panthers was among the most iconic games she has seen and it left an impact on her.

Her reporting strengths include covering news stories and following stars like McDavid, Matthews and Alex Ovechkin, among others.

Abhilasha is a huge fan of the Edmonton Oilers and Colorado Avalanche because of their skilled forwards, while her favorite players include Wayne Gretzky, Auston Matthews, Connor McDavid, Sidney Crosby and Connor Bedard. For her, John Tortorella is the greatest coach ever.

Abhilasha has over 3 years of experience writing content for different products and websites, along with handling social media content for various brands. She values using credible sources when writing and likes to identify fake and false narratives.

Abhilasha’s hobbies include spiritual reading, staying updated on the latest makeup trends, fitness and exploring new destinations through travel.

Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama

Edited by Victor R. Lopez M.
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications