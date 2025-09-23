"Another Oilers crash out" "Move to Netflix": Hockey fans react to 'FACEOFF: Inside the NHL' season 2 trailer drop

The NHL shared the trailer for season two of FACEOFF: Inside the NHL. The new season will feature six episodes and focus on players at different stages of their careers. Brady Tkachuk, Sidney Crosby, Anze Kopitar, William Nylander and Seth Jarvis are among the names highlighted.They posted on X, writing,&quot;A new season of Faceoff: Inside the NHL premieres Oct. 3 on Prime Video.&quot;With the release date set, many are already looking forward to Oct. 3 when the series drops on Prime Video.The series also looks at Johnny Gaudreau’s passing, Toronto’s playoff run, Carolina’s fight to prove themselves, Florida’s physical play, and the Edmonton Oilers’ attempt to move forward from last year.Fans reacted with excitement and humor after seeing the trailer.&quot;Move to Netflix,&quot; a fan said.Cam Winston @winston49795LINK@NHL Move to Netflix&quot;Another Oilers crash out sound bite. Can’t wait,&quot; another fan commented.Ro @RO_1096LINK@NHL Another Oilers crash out sound bite. Can’t wait 😂&quot;Oooh I got chills watching this. Can’t wait to watch,&quot; one X user impressed by the way the trailer was made.Here are some more reactions from on X.&quot;Marner telling the team to hit people is funny af,&quot; one fan wrote.&quot;Can’t wait to see Americans crying and Canadians celebrating,&quot; commented another fan.&quot;LEHSGOOO,&quot; a fan tweeted.Brady Tkachuk's favorites in Faceoff: Inside the NHLIn May, Ottawa Senators captain Brady Tkachuk was ready for Season 2 of FACEOFF: Inside the NHL. Speaking to the media during the Amazon Upfront event in Toronto, he said he is excited to see Sidney Crosby and Marc-Andre Fleury.&quot;Just seeing the behind the scenes as not just hockey players but us as people,” Brady Tkachuk said, via NHL.com. &quot;I’m really excited to see Sidney Crosby and Marc-Andre Fleury and their preparation for a game and who they are as people.&quot;When you are competing against them it’s always battles against them but to see them, what they’re like and what they do and to see what kind of people they are, it will be really awesome.”Season 2 includes Crosby, Fleury, Nylander, Kopitar, Jarvis, Sean Monahan, Zach Werenski, Quinton Byfield, Thomas Harley, Wyatt Johnston, Mikko Rantanen and Brendan Shanahan. Matthew Tkachuk returns from Season 1, and his brother Brady is also part of the lineup.This season will cover Alex Ovechkin’s chase of Wayne Gretzky’s goals record. It will also include the Stanley Cup Playoffs. The 4 Nations Face-Off is featured as well. Brady and Matthew Tkachuk played in that event, adding to its excitement.