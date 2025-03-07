"Another one that stings", "Marchy and Carlo next": Boston fans react after Bruins trade Justin Brazeau to Wild

The Boston Bruins made another move ahead of the NHL trade deadline, trading forward Justin Brazeau to the Minnesota Wild in exchange for forwards Marat Khusnutdinov and Jakub Lauko and a 2026 sixth-round pick.

The 27-year-old Justin Brazeau departs after playing 57 games for Boston this season, tallying 10 goals and 10 assists.

This news elicited strong reactions from Bruins fans on social media.

One fan simply wrote,

"Another one that stings" in response to the news.

Another fan focused on the future, writing:

“Marchy and Carlo next" referring to veteran forwards Brad Marchand and defenseman Brandon Carlo as the next potential trade pieces.

Here are some fan reactions:

"Best of luck in Boston Khusnutdinov. Bruins fans you're getting a good penalty killer and defensive forward" one fan wrote.

"Waste of rations. Absolute bust, last I checked there’s only 4 lines on a team not 6 where these two saviours would fit in. Bottom feeders again,,that’s f**king Sweeney for you" another fan wrote.

"Ripping off the bandaid, Boston been fine with moving on for a while. Next year is our year we got this kings" a user commented.

"Traded our 6th best scorer (10 goals/10 assists), Charlie Coyle just caught up to him with twice his ice time. For a guy who put up 2 goals as a Bruin, and the next great Providence nobody. Total money move for a DEAD team." another user wrote.

The trade comes just two days after Boston dealt Trent Frederic and Max Jones to Edmonton for two draft picks and prospect Max Wanner.

NHL Analyst’s take on the Bruins trading Justin Brazeau

The Athletic's analyst Corey Pronman weighed in on the Bruins' trade of Justin Brazeau to the Minnesota Wild. He noted that Brazeau is the best player in this deal.

Pronman said:

"Brazeau is a huge winger who has developed into an effective NHL player after being undrafted. He has good hands and offensive IQ and has a heavy element in how he plays.

"His skating is a major issue, but he’s shown he can outwork that well enough to be a likable bottom-six winger who could be effective in the playoffs."

Pronman said that he could see the prospect Boston got in return, Khusnutdinov, reach Brazeau's level but he's not there yet. He concluded that while Justin Brazeau won't drastically improve the middling Wild offense, he's a step in the right direction for their forward group heading into the playoffs.

