Anthony Stolarz makes his feelings known on returning to Maple Leafs practice since injury

Anthony Stolarz is happy to be back practicing with the Toronto Maple Leafs after being out for nearly seven weeks due to a knee injury. Stolarz has been a key player for the Maple Leafs this season. He has a 9-5-2 record, one shutout, a 2.15 GAA, and a .927 save percentage in 17 games. He leads the NHL in save percentage among goalies with at least 10 games played.

After surgery to remove a loose “pebble” in his knee, Anthony Stolarz is focused on returning to his best. He spoke after his first full practice with the team on Tuesday.

“Kind of sucks, obviously, not playing," Stolarz said. "We were playing pretty well when I went down. So, just to be able to get back out there, be able to practise with the guys again, be around the group, it’s been a lot of fun so far.

Stolarz added that while he feels good, he needs to work on his fitness.

"There’s no cardio like playing hockey in a real, 60-minute game -- especially as a goalie. So, I feel good, and it’s just about getting that cardio back.” Stolarz said.

Anthony Stolarz first noticed the issue with his knee before signing with the Maple Leafs. The injury worsened during a game against the Anaheim Ducks on Dec. 12. After trying to wait it out, surgery became necessary.

“I’ve dealt with it before, so I think that’s kind of helped (mentally). But it’s just one of those things you can’t control,” Stolarz said, per Sportsnet. “Now it’s up to me to kind of get back up to back up to par with where I was before. So just working hard in practice, trying to make the most of my reps, and trying to get back as quick as possible.”

Stolarz is now focused on regaining his fitness and getting back to playing.

Anthony Stolarz's return will make the Maple Leafs strong in goaltending

Anthony Stolarz, #41 of the Toronto Maple Leafs, defends a shot during an NHL game. (Credits: Getty)

The Toronto Maple Leafs are doing well this season with a 30-18-2 record. They are in 1st place in the Atlantic Division. Mitch Marner leads the team with 68 points while William Nylander has 28 goals. The Leafs have secured a playoff spot but have struggled recently, losing five of their last eight games.

The team scores an average of 3.08 goals per game and gives up 2.88. If Anthony Stolarz is back in the lineup, the Leafs will be ready for the final push for the playoffs. They will have Stolarz and Joseph Woll in tandem.

