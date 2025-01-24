[WATCH] Leafs' Mitch Marner, Joseph Woll surprise audience by singing Kygo's hit 'Stargazing' at Toronto show

Maple Leafs superstars Mitch Marner and Joseph Woll rocked the stage during Norwegian DJ Kygo’s concert at Scotiabank Arena on Thursday night. The Toronto show was part of Kygo’s World Tour that was announced last year.

The concert featured an extensive setlist that included many of Kygo's iconic tracks. Highlights included "The Feeling" featuring Sigrid, "Whatever" with Ava Max, and "For Life," a collaboration with Zak Abel and Nile Rodgers.

The surprise of the evening was a special appearance by Toronto Maple Leafs stars Mitch Marner and Joseph Woll. The duo joined Justin Jesso on stage and the American singer asked Woll if they could try singing "Stargazing" with him.

Trending

“Some special guests got on the mic at the @kygomusic show in Toronto 🍁”, Sportsnet’s Instagram account captioned a clip from the evening.

The Toronto crowd enjoyed as the “locker room DJs” sang along with Jesso in a full Scotiabank Arena.

Expand Tweet

Fans also enjoyed emotional renditions of "Forever Yours" as a tribute to Avicii featuring Sandro Cavazza, and the classic hit "Firestone" featuring Conrad Sewell.

Fans react to Leafs' Mitch Marner and Joseph Woll's surprise appearance at the Kygo concert

The clip of the Leafs stars joining Justin Jesso for “Stargazing” has since been making rounds on the internet. Many took to social media to express their excitement in the comments section.

Following are some fan reactions from X:

“OH MY GOD MY SHAYLAS 😭😭😭”

Expand Tweet

“THIS IS SOOOOO CUTE. i literally just played it over the car speakers for a buncha the leafs besties lmfao,” wrote one fan.

One user claimed that Leafs forward Matthew Knies was also in attendance at the arena with the group but did not appear on stage.

“Kniesy was also in attendance with Mitchy and Wonder Woll but didn’t go on stage,” the user wrote.

Fans were impressed by the hockey stars’ performance on stage. Some even praised Joseph Woll’s vocals.

“WOLLS VOICE WHAT”

Expand Tweet

“Joe actually isn’t half bad…,” commented one user.

“Ultimate cringe. I cannot look away and I love them,” quipped one fan.

Meanwhile, things are looking pretty good for the Leafs on the ice this season. They currently sit in 1st place in the Atlantic Division with a record of 30-17-2 and 62 points after 49 games. They will next play the Ottawa Senators on January 25 in an away fixture at the Canadian Tire Centre.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback