"Anyone heard of a hydrogen bath before": Connor McDavid's wife Lauren teases couple's newest health device

Edmonton Oilers captain Connor McDavid and his wife Lauren Kyle are both fitness conscious individuals. On Wednesday, Lauren shared a sneak peek of the latest addition to their health equipment on her Instagram stories.

She posted a picture from their bathroom featuring a white bathtub partially filled with water. A hydrogen bath generator with a blue digital screen was placed on the marble floor, while two tubes extended from the device into the tub.

“Our newest health device addition. Anyone heard of a hydrogen bath before,” Lauren Kyle wrote in the caption.

Hydrogen bath devices also known as hydrogen water generators or hydrogen spa machines are designed to infuse bathwater with molecular hydrogen.

Lauren Kyle also linked up with Connor McDavid’s teammate Connor Brown’s wife Maggie on Wednesday. The friend group visited their friend Blair Bitove Safrata’s new restaurant Dave’s Hot Chicken’s grand opening in downtown Edmonton. Lauren reposted a collage of pictures from the outing on her stories and congratulated Blair.

Connor McDavid’s wife Lauren Kyle attends Celeste Desjardins’ bachelorette party

Earlier last week, Edmonton Oilers forward Leon Draisaitl’s fiancee Celeste Desjardins celebrated her bachelorette party in Las Vegas. She was joined by several close friends including Lauren Kyle.

Celeste shared a series of photos from the event on Instagram and expressed gratitude to her friends for organizing the celebration. In the caption, she wrote:

“BIG thank you to my incredible friends for throwing the best bachelorette! 🤍🥹 so much love for these girls!”

The pictures showed the group dressed in white and beige, posing together in different places. One of the pictures featured a decorated room with white balloons and “BRIDE” spelled out in large balloon letters.

One click showed Celeste and Lauren hugging, while another had Celeste holding a cutout playcard of Draisaitl’s face. The group also took selfies at a bar, in front of a floral backdrop, and in a mirror.

Leon Draisaitl and Celeste Desjardins got engaged last summer in Mallorca. The entire Draisaitl family was present for their engagement party as well as Celeste's parents.

Later the couple celebrated with Connor McDavid and Lauren Kyle in a restaurant after the engagement. Lauren and Celeste even went wedding venue hunting together for their upcoming wedding in the French Riviera and spent a holiday at a French Chateau.

