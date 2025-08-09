  • home icon
Anze Kopitar and wife Ines dress up to the nines for friends' wedding

By Anjum Rajonno
Modified Aug 09, 2025 11:54 GMT
Anze Kopitar and wife Ines dress up to the nines for friends' wedding

LA Kings captain Anze Kopitar and his wife Ines attended the wedding of their friends Michael and Shannon on Friday. Later that day, Ines Kopitar shared a series of photos from the event on her Instagram.

Ines wore a red gown featuring a sweetheart neckline and a high slit on the left side. She paired the dress with nude pointed-toe heels, a slim silver bracelet and a small crossbody bag with a chain strap.

Anze complemented her look with a tailored blue suit over a crisp white dress shirt, paired with light blue tie and brown dress shoes. She posted a photo of the couple posing together in front of the wedding welcome sign, captioning it:

“Celebrating LOVE ❤️.”
She also shared several pictures on her Instagram story. In one photo she was photographed in her red gown beside a friend in a black dress, standing in front of the wedding sign. In the next, she appeared outdoors with two friends, both in black dresses.

via Instagram/@ines.kopitar
via Instagram/@ines.kopitar

The final story showed her seated indoors with four other women, all dressed in evening gowns, and captioned “My girls 🥰.”

Anze Kopitar’s wife pens 3-word message for Kyle Clifford and family

Anze Kopitar’s ex-teammate Kyle Clifford officially announced his retirement on Friday after a 13-season NHL career. His retirement announcement came alongside news that he will be transitioning into a player development role with the Maple Leafs.

Shortly after the news broke, Kopitar’s wife Ines acknowledged the moment on Instagram, reposting a graphic from the NHL’s account to her story.

In the caption, she added a brief message for the longtime Kings forward and his family.

“Congratulations Clifford family!” Ines wrote.

During Clifford’s tenure in Los Angeles, he and Anze Kopitar were teammates for more than a decade, winning two Stanley Cups together in 2012 and 2014. The families also developed a close off-ice bond during that time often seen together at team events.

Clifford went on to spend five seasons with the Toronto Maple Leafs, splitting time between the NHL team and the AHL’s Toronto Marlies where he served as both a top-six forward. In July, Clifford was seen on the ice alongside fellow development staff member and former teammate Jake Muzzin skating with prospects and offering guidance.

Anjum Rajonno

Anjum Rajonno

Anjum is an NHL reporter at Sportskeeda with over five years of professional experience in the spectator sports industry. Raised in Bahrain, Anjum grew up close to the Formula 1 and GP2 scene, but it was ice-sports that she truly had a chance to play at school.

Anjum prioritizes thorough research, fact-checking and verification of sources when reporting, and has worked for Oil on Whyte, Leafs Herald, the Nation of Blaugrana, Barca International Cules, FromTheBend, Last Word On Sports and NASA.

She got interested in ice hockey after watching the “MVP” trilogy as a second grader and has not gotten over the sport yet. Her favorite player is Alex Ovechkin, whose legendary one-timers live rent free in her heart. The iconic moment when Ovechkin reached 800 career goals with a hat trick in Chicago as the away crowd chanted “Ovi, Ovi” is probably her happiest memory from an ice-rink.

When not enjoying the game, Anjum can be found sailing, star-mapping or collaborating with fellow citizen scientists at NASA.

Edited by Anjum Rajonno
