Arber Xhekaj has built a strong connection with Montreal Canadiens coach Martin St. Louis. The defenseman, who joined the team in 2021 after going undrafted, has often spoken about how much St. Louis' guidance means to him.

Xhekaj said on Saturday that he treats him like a son, pushing him to be better while also giving him praise when it is earned. Xhekaj believes this balance is helping him grow into a more reliable player.

"He treats me like I'm his son," Xhekaj said, via Sportsnet's Eric Engels. "He's definitely hard on me sometimes because he knows what I can be and what I can do, and he wants it so badly for me.

"Obviously, he's going to be hard on me sometimes, and sometimes he's going to praise me. It's a strong bond we have. He treats me well. He wants me to be a strong player that makes quick plays out there and is physical and just a solid defender, and he believes I can reach for a higher ceiling."

St. Louis has also been clear about the progress he has seen in Xhekaj. He explained in June that Xhekaj brings far more than toughness to the Canadiens. Known around Montreal as “the Sheriff,” Xhekaj has a reputation for his physicality. However, St. Louis pointed out his ability to defend, read plays and make good decisions with the puck.

“He can do way more than fight," St. Louis said (1:00:52), via the "Missin Curfew" podcast. "People call him the Sheriff in Montreal; he’s very good at that, but there’s a lot of other stuff that he’s good at as well.”

He added that Xhekaj has learned to choose his moments for being physical, focusing on reading plays and defending effectively.

“When he first came in, he felt that he had to do that, but we try to remind him that it’s part of the game, but you’ve got to play the game that’s in front of you as well,” St. Louis said.

Martin St. Louis talks Arber Xhekaj’s role and physical play

Montreal Canadiens coach Martin St. Louis spoke about Arber Xhekaj’s role and style of play on Monday. The defenseman is in the final year of his two-year $2.6 million contract, with a $1.3 million cap hit per season.

St. Louis said Xhekaj’s main strength is his physical play but added that chasing hits every shift can take him out of position.

“Arber knows that I love him, although the perception can sometimes cloud things,” St. Louis said, via RDS. "Playing defense in the NHL is one of the most difficult positions, especially as a young player."

He added that it is easier to coach a player who naturally plays with aggression.

