Montreal Canadiens coach Martin St. Louis spoke about Arber Xhekaj’s physical style of play. Xhekaj’s name surfaced in trade rumors this offseason with the Canadiens defenseman heading into the final year of his two-year, $2.6 million contract.At the team’s annual golf tournament on Monday, Martin St. Louis addressed the young defenseman’s role and development. St. Louis emphasized his strong relationship with Xhekaj:“Arber knows that I love him, although the perception can sometimes cloud things. Playing defense in the NHL is one of the most difficult positions, especially as a young player...“I know his main asset is his physicality &amp; I don't want to remove that but it doesn't mean that every shift you'll have an opportunity to be physical.&quot;St. Louis noted that while physicality is Xhekaj’s biggest strength, chasing it every shift can take him out of position. Instead, the coach wants him to recognize when the right moments to be aggressive naturally develop.He also added that it’s always easier to coach a player who naturally plays with aggression than to push someone to be more physical.Last season, Arber Xhekaj suited up for 70 games, piling up 118 penalty minutes. He also got one goal and five assists.NHL analyst addressed Arber Xhekaj trade rumorsSpeaking on July, NHL analyst Eric Engels suggested that the Canadiens wants to create NHL opportunities for David Reinbacher and Adam Engström this season. As a result, veterans and current roster players like Arber Xhekaj, Mike Matheson, and Jayden Struble could find themselves on the trade block.Speaking on The Sick Podcast, Engels said:“Between those 3 guys; Matheson, Struble, Xhekaj, there's a good chance that between now and this time next year, one of those guys is not here.” Engels said.Reinbacher, Montreal’s 2023 first-round pick, is seen as a key part of the team’s future and is expected to push for NHL minutes soon.&quot;They're not just going to force him (Reinbacher) into the NHL lineup when they don't have to,” Engels added.,Engström, meanwhile, is another name to watch. He showed versatility last season by playing both sides of the blue line and has displayed enough offensive upside to make a case for NHL ice time in the near future.