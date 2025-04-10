Are the Columbus Blue Jackets in the playoffs? Exploring team's postseason chances ahead of crucial Sabres game

The Columbus Blue Jackets playoff hopes are hanging by a fraying thread as a regulation loss to the Buffalo Sabres on Thursday will be the end for the team. While some experts have virtually written off the Blue Jackets, their fans are still clinging to increasingly faint hopes for a miracle.

Columbus is one of four teams that can still mathematically reach the final wild-card spot in the East. However, the Montreal Canadiens remain the favorites, having built up a commanding eight-point lead over their rivals. The Habs have peaked at the right time, winning 13 of their last 20 games to solidify their grasp on the final wild-card spot.

Here are the numbers for the Eastern Conference wild-card race:

The Ottawa Senators have already clinched a playoff berth by reaching 90 points.

The Habs have 87 points with four games left to play. They can secure the final spot as early as Saturday, requiring only three points to do so.

The Columbus Blue Jackets, Detroit Red Wings and New York Islanders all have 79 points with five games left. Depending on how Thursday’s games play out, one or more of these three teams are likely to be eliminated.

The New York Rangers’ loss to the Philadelphia Flyers on Wednesday means they are almost certainly out of the race. Dropping any points against the Islanders will eliminate them on Thursday.

All eyes in the East will be watching Friday’s clash between Montreal and the Ottawa Senators. The Canadiens will be looking to close the gap and overtake the Senators for the first wild-card spot and gain an easier playoff path. However, the other teams in the East will be rooting for the Senators to win and keep their unlikely postseason dreams alive a little longer.

Columbus Blue Jackets playoff chances took a nosedive on Sunday

Last week, the Blue Jackets appeared to be the likeliest team to fight the Habs for the last wild-card spot. However, a three-game skid, including a 4-0 shutout loss to the Ottawa Senators on Sunday, hurt their chances.

“Clearly, we’re not scoring goals,” Blue Jackets coach Dean Evason said on Monday, via NHL.com. “So, it just gets magnified when you get down because you’re pressing even harder, and when you’re not having success and you’re not scoring goals and you’re pressing, it’s not a good recipe.”

The Blue Jackets are 1-1 against the Sabres this season.

