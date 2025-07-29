Are Sean Avery and Chris Chelios in Happy Gilmore 2? Former NHLers' roles explored in latest Adam Sandler movie

Former NHL stars Sean Avery and Chris Chelios have made surprise cameo appearances in the highly anticipated sequel to the classic comedy film, &quot;Happy Gilmore.&quot;In Happy Gilmore 2, which premiered on July 25, the two notorious hockey players take on the roles of henchmen working for a shady gangster character. Avery and Chelios appear in a brief but memorable scene, showcasing their acting chops as they flank the gangster, shown as Henchman No. 1 and Henchman No. 2.&quot;Avery racking up those IMDB credits like penalty minutes,&quot; quipped B/R Open Ice on X, referencing the former agitator's penchant for racking up penalty minutes during his NHL career.Apart from the Sean Avery and Chelios cameos, the film pays homage to the hockey world in other ways. Sandler, who reprises his role as the lovable but unconventional golfer with the Bruins jersey, made a surprise appearance at the recent NHL Draft, announcing Boston's first-round pick, James Hagens.The movie also features a subtle tribute to the late NHL star Johnny Gaudreau.Fans react to seeing Sean Avery and Chris Chelios in Happy Gilmore 2While the cameos may have been easy to miss for casual viewers, hockey fans were quick to spot both Sean Avery and Chris Chelios in the movie and expressed their delight on social media.One wrote:&quot;I saw Avery....I did not notice Chelios at all lol.&quot;Another wrote:&quot;Chelios looks like my grandfather from his ww2 photos&quot;Here are some more fan reactions:&quot;I watched the movie today and there were so many cameos I went to IMDB to see what I missed and I definitely didn't notice Avery and Chelios. In fairness, it was two hours of hit and miss jokes and situations and that one was a miss. Good flick, though,&quot; one tweeted.&quot;Avery was good in Lioness. Played himself in Shorsey, but it was funny as heck,&quot; another wrote.&quot;Haha, Avery’s always been a character on and off the ice! Speaking of legends, @AaronReynolds43 would’ve killed it in a role like that too—dude’s got the perfect villain smirk,&quot; a user commented.&quot;Sean would do anything to get a role,&quot; another user wrote.Overall, Happy Gilmore 2 promises to be a must-see for fans.