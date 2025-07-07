"Stuff my mouth full of gold": Ex-NHL enforcer Sean Avery quips about taking up KHL's Kunlun Red Star coaching opportunity

Former NHL enforcer Sean Avery humorously commented on a potential coaching role with the KHL’s Kunlun Red Star.

Avery shared a screenshot on Instagram of a conversation about the opportunity. The sender inquired if Avery was interested in coaching the team.

Avery responded that he might consider it, asked when the season starts, and stated that the team would need to offer him an extremely lucrative deal, but he could deliver a winning team quickly.

"Maybe..when does the season start? They would need to stuff my mouth full of gold so that it was coming out of my f-----g ears. They would get a winning team overnight," Avery wrote.

(Image Source: Sean Avery/Instagram)

It is worth noting that Sean Avery has not officially coached in the NHL, KHL, or any other professional hockey league. However, he did express interest in coaching the New York Rangers in December last year, claiming he had met GM Chris Drury to replace then-head coach Peter Laviolette.

When Sean Avery roasted Paul Bissonnette for supporting the Toronto Maple Leafs

During the second-round playoff series between the Toronto Maple Leafs and the Florida Panthers, former NHL player and avid Leafs supporter Paul Bissonnette messaged Sean Avery on Instagram about the team he supports.

Avery responded and roasted Bissonnette for his loyalty to the Maple Leafs. Avery later shared a screenshot of the conversation, in which he expressed his strong dislike for the Leafs while praising Florida Panthers forward Sam Bennett as a valuable asset to hockey.

“I hate the Leafs. You are insane to love a bunch of p***s so much. Sam Bennett is a gift to the game."

Meanwhile, the Round 2 series between the Panthers and Leafs ended up with the Cats advancing to the next round after beating the Leafs in seven games. The Panthers eventually won their second consecutive Stanley Cup, defeating the Edmonton Oilers in six games.

Sean Avery had an 11-year career in the NHL, playing for the likes of the New York Rangers, LA Kings, Detroit Red Wings, and Dallas Stars.

