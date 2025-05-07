"You are insane to love a bunch of p*****s": Leafs 'hater' Sean Avery savagely roasts Biz for supporting Toronto franchise

Former NHLer Sean Avery has time and again made his dislike for the Toronto Maple leafs known. On Tuesday, Avery shared a screenshot of a text exchange on his Instagram stories during the second-round playoff series between the Toronto Maple Leafs and the Florida Panthers.
The post featured a message conversation with former NHLer and media personality Paul Bissonnette. In the exchange, Bissonnette appeared to ask Avery which team he would be supporting in the series. Avery was unapologetically blunt in his reply:
“I hate the Leafs. You are insane to love a bunch of p*****s so much. Sam Bennett is a gift to the game.”
The Leafs now lead the series 1-0 following their 5-4 victory against the Panthers in Game 1 on Monday. William Nylander opened the scoring just 33 seconds into the game on the night with a wrist shot from the right circle. He scored again at 12:51, taking a pass in the slot and lifting the puck over the goalie’s glove. Florida’s Seth Jones made it 2-1 on a power-play goal but Morgan Rielly quickly answered for the Leafs 19 seconds later with a goal on a 2-on-1 rush.
Chris Tanev then added another goal for Toronto during the second period with a shot from the point that bounced in. In the third, Florida came back with two quick goals as Eetu Luostarinen tipped in a pass at 1:39 and Uvis Balinskis scored from the left circle at 4:30 to cut the lead to 4-3.
Matthew Knies gave the Leafs a bit of breathing room at 14:00 with a backhand goal on a breakaway, making it 5-3. Sam Bennett scored for Florida at 18:05 closing the gap to 5-4, but the Leafs held on for the win. Game 2 will be in Toronto on Wednesday.
Paul Bissonnette warned off the Panthers ahead of Round 2 clash against Leafs
Paul Bissonnette has never made his love for the Leafs. Ahead of Toronto’s second round playoffs clash against Florida, Biz fired warnings at the Panthers on X.
The former NHLer claimed that the team has “unfinished business” with Florida referring to their 2023 playoff loss.
“Florida Panthers, we have unfinished business with you. Bennett, the menace, hi, Matthew. You just took down your brother, Brady, and now we’re coming for you,” he said.
“Put the war paint on because it’s gold time. It’s our year.”
He didn’t forget Brad Marchand either. Marchand who is now playing for Florida has been a long-time rival of the Leafs. Bissonnette also called him out saying he is ready to see Toronto finally get the better of him in this intense playoff battle.
