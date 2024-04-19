Are Seattle Kraken in Stanley Cup playoffs? Looking at Western Conference team's post-season chances 

The Seattle Kraken's dream of a playoff berth came to an end on April 4 after a disappointing 5-2 loss to the Los Angeles Kings at Crypto.com Arena. This defeat marked the conclusion of a season that fell short of the expectations set after their impressive inaugural playoff appearance the previous year.

They stunned the hockey world with a seven-game series victory over the Colorado Avalanche, after finishing the regular season with 100 points.

The third-year expansion team faced challenges in maintaining their upward trajectory, despite a significant improvement of 40 points in their sophomore season. However, they finished this year's campaign with 81 points.

Here's a closer look into what went wrong for the Seattle Kraken in the 2023-24 season and explore reasons for optimism moving forward.

How did Seattle Kraken miss the playoffs?

Seattle stumbled out of the gate with a 3-5-2 record in their first 10 games, struggling particularly on the road. While they managed to rally with a franchise-high nine-game winning streak after the Christmas break, inconsistency plagued their season. The inability to sustain momentum and string together wins hindered their playoff push.

Offense proved to be a major concern for the Seattle Kraken. Despite boasting a potent attack the previous season, they struggled to find the back of the net, tallying only 199 goals in 75 games. The drop in production from key players like Matty Beniers, the reigning Calder Trophy winner, contributed to their offensive struggles.

Despite stellar performances from goaltender Joey Daccord, the lack of goal support undermined his efforts. Daccord's impressive stats were overshadowed by a lack of offensive output, with the team failing to capitalize on his stellar play between the pipes.

Reasons why Seattle Kraken fans can be excited about 2024-25

The Seattle Kraken showcased defensive prowess, ranking among the top 10 defensive teams in the league. With key defensemen like Vince Dunn leading the way, the defensive core is poised to remain formidable in the seasons to come.

Seattle boasts a talented young roster, headlined by Matty Beniers and promising prospects like Shane Wright and Ryan Winterton. The emergence of these young talents bodes well for the team's future successes.

With multiple draft picks in the upcoming NHL draft, including a first-round pick and two second-round picks, the Seattle Kraken have ample opportunity to bolster their roster and build for the future. Strategic draft selections could provide the team with the depth needed to compete at a higher level.

The Kraken has hope for the future, and shouldn't be bogged down by one speed bump of a season. There's plenty of hope moving forward for Kraken fans.

With a solid defensive foundation, promising young talent and valuable draft assets, the Kraken is poised to rebound and make a stronger push for playoff contention in the seasons to come.