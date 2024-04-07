Arizona Coyotes unveils new arena to include 150,000 sq ft practice facility and more

The Arizona Coyotes have unveiled plans for a new arena that includes a 150,000-square-foot practice facility and team headquarters.

The proposed $3 billion project will be developed on 110 acres of state-owned land at the Northwest corner of Scottsdale Road and Loop 101 in Phoenix.

The Coyotes' new home will feature a 17,000-seat arena with an additional 1,500 temporary seats for non-hockey events, ensuring ample capacity for a variety of entertainment offerings. The practice facility and headquarters will provide state-of-the-art amenities for the team's training and operations.

A live music theater with a capacity of 3,000 will cater to concertgoers, while 400,000 square feet of retail space and a multi-purpose watch party plaza with a supersized screen will offer unique entertainment experiences.

The main entertainment district will be sheltered by a 170,000-square-foot roof canopy, providing comfort for Coyotes fans and visitors alike.

The project will also incorporate approximately 1,900 luxury residential units, 400,000 square feet of class-A office space, branded retail, dining, bars, a farmer's market, a dog park and multiple parking structures.

This landmark development is expected to generate significant economic benefits for the City of Phoenix over the next 30 years. Projections indicate that the project will create 10,800 new jobs, generate $15.5 billion in new spending and contribute $581 million in new tax revenues.

The next crucial step is to acquire the land through an auction.

Arizona Coyotes chairman & governor Alex Meruelo’s thoughts on the Arizona Coyotes' new arena

Alex Meruelo has expressed his family's commitment to winning the land auction and building a transformative entertainment district without relying on taxpayer funding.

This unprecedented move in Arizona history would involve the Coyotes purchasing the land and financing the development, which includes over $100 million in infrastructure improvements.

“Arizona is our home, and an incredible market where the Coyotes belong," said Meruelo.

"This district would provide a beautiful home for the Arizona Coyotes for decades to come. Our loyal fans deserve this vibrant gathering place that would serve as a landmark to create lifelong memories.”

The Coyotes have released a promotional video showcasing the futuristic design and potential impact of the 100-acre site.

Coyotes president and CEO Xavier A. Gutierrez described the project as more than just an arena but a best-in-class urban redevelopment that would transform the strategically located parcel of land into an Arizona landmark.

The development would create a dynamic neighborhood where people can live, work and play.

“We are thrilled by the prospects of building this historic development for Arizona Coyotes fans and fans in waiting,” said Coyotes President.

Gutierrez expressed excitement about continuing to work with Gensler and AECOM Hunt, whose innovative designs and attention to detail make them ideal partners in the Coyotes' efforts to transform the Arizona skyline.